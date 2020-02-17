Start ‘Em Young With the 6-in-1 Centennial Bentley Stroller Trike

No one says you have to wait until you’re of age to get your own Bentley. In fact, you could start ‘em as young as 8 months old, because Bentley is now making trikes.
But this is not a regular tricycle, mind you. Released to celebrate the marque’s 100th anniversary (which was actually in August 2019), the Centennial Bentley Stroller Trike is a collaboration between Bentley Motors and Posh Baby and Kids. Only 570 items will be made available at $600 a pop – discounted to $550 for Valentine’s Day and still available as of the time of press.
The Bentley Trike is inspired by Continental GT and is described as “a stroller that grows with your child.” It’s a 6-in-1 trike, so you can use it from age 8 months to about 4 years old, when the child can pedal on their own or you can help him along with an optional parent control handle.
The trike features a matte black frame, golden stitching and GT replica seat, satin detailing, touchpoints in eco-leather, the gold Bentley branding and the Bentley logo on the frame. It’s not all about the looks though: the trike supposedly improves balance and coordination in the kid, and offers “a smooth ride unlike many competitors,” thanks to its replica GT wheels, which are made of rubber.
A cup holder and storage basket that can be attached magnetically are part of the package, meant to make every parent-child outing a much less stressful experience. Safety remains a priority, and is guaranteed with the five-point harness, nonslip pedals, and a safety guard.
“With consultation from Bentley Motors UK, the designers produced a classic design that customers can enjoy alongside their children for years,” Deepak Raghavan, president of Posh Baby and Kids, says in a press release.
Plus, it’s a really, really good-looking tricycle.
