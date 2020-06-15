Private Oregon Race Track With Amenities Could Be Yours For $10 Million

The Delfast Top 3.0 Is Here to Put All Other e-Bikes to Shame

Grab your checkbook, billionaires of the world who also happen to be car enthusiasts. A private race track in Oregon, complete with all the amenities, has recently been listed for sale at $10 million. 12 photos



The ORP includes 434 acres of property with VIP restrooms with showers, a 12-bay garage building that can double as storage facility, an aid room for EMTs, paved grid and paddock areas, and two-pump gas stations. An additional 100 acres of land are available for further development or could be used for farming, the listing over at



Services currently being provided include track-side support, professional instruction and private race schools for novice enthusiasts, premium car storage and race car rentals, corporate entertainment, and private access and track days.



Situated two hours east of Portland, Oregon, the ORP is currently owned by Pacific Motorsports Management, LLC, which is comprised by 28 members from various industries with a combined racing experience of hundreds of years “literally,” so says the listing. Further details will be provided to interested parties under NDAs.



Pacific Motorsports is looking to unload the entire Park on one lucky guy or gal, with the sole condition that all existing leases and contracts, bookings and reservations be honored without fail. After that, whoever buys it can do with it as he or she pleases.



