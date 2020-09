New Bentley Flying Spur Drag Race Audi S8, Annihilation Is Luxurious

We still remember the launch of the "normal" Audi A8 quite vividly. Two things stood out, the pre-sense system that raised the suspension when you were getting T-boned and the W12 engine. Yes, you could buy a W12 in this thing , and it made just as much power as this S8.However, Bentley is now the only manufacturer with a W12, despite significant investments to develop it. But that doesn't necessarily mean there needs to be a performance gap between the two.Before we check out the weekend drag race CarWow put together, let's just look at some specs. Not many people know about the new S8 , probably because it looks so boring. But this is a slightly sporty version of the flagship quattro limo with a long wheelbase and a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 producing 563 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque.It also comes with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system if you're into fuel-sipping V8s. The Bentley Flying Spur is arguably much more interesting to look at. It will eventually offer a 4.0 TFSI as well, but for now, it's powered by a W12 6.0-liter producing a very impressive 626 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque.It's also heavier and way more expensive, but you expect that from a car with chandeliers for headlights. But can just 63 extra horsepower really overcome a weight deficit of about 400 lbs? The outcome of the drag race is very close, with the Bentley winning by a nose. However, the W12 proves itself visibly superior in the rolling race.