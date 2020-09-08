Bentley Car Zero Blower Engine Fires Up on Former Spitfire Testbed

It’s called Car Zero, and it is the prototype Bentley is using to fine-tune what should become the “world’s first pre-war continuation series.” Announced exactly one year ago, the limited run Blower Continuation Series – just 12 units would be made – is a tribute to the supercharged 4½-Litre ‘Blower’ created for racing by Sir Tim Birkin in the late 1920s.

