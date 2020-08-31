Bentley Is on a Roll, Made 40,000 Flying Spur Limousines in 15 Years

Automakers love their accounting milestones. Other companies are just as immune to actual, useful facts. The world-famous LEGO house has its own statistics: seven sets are sold per second around the world, while about 1,300 pieces are produced during the same time. And here comes Bentley with its own take.
Of course, numbers are true deceivers – you cannot assume Bentley, Toyota or the famous Danish bricks brand have the same intrinsic value. For the Crewe-based British luxury carmaker 40k worth of any model is a major achievement irrespective of the involved time frame.
Although, we have to say the company is adding fuel to the incredible assumption that SUVs rule the automotive world from the bottom to the very top of the food chain. That could have to do with Bentley’s announcement back in June it had completed 20,000 Bentayga units in just four years and over the course of one generation (back then not even the facelift was live yet).
Compare that to the automaker’s new reveal that it has produced 40,000 examples of the Flying Spur limousine during a little more than two generations and in a decade and a half. Do the match and draw your own conclusions, but it certainly does not bode well for the classic sedan body type.
After dropping the arguably hideous Mulsanne from the lineup the Flying Spur has a little more room to breathe and has been aiming ever higher since the advent of the third generation. Thus, it comes with a lot of innovations (such as the Mulliner 3D wood inserts) and personalization options.
Will it be enough to save it from quickly hitting the luxury retirement home? Bentley certainly hopes so and promises it has always delivered the “finest super-luxury sports sedan ever built.”
