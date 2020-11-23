Examining the CNG-Powered Engine of the 2021 VW Golf TGI

The Aurora Sport Yacht Is Hard and Fast Outside but Soft and Plush Inside

The 1.5 TGI engine available on the MQB Evo platform. These include the new Skoda Octavia G-Tec, Audi A3 Sportback 30 G-Tron, and the latest generation Seat Leon. Alternative fuels are nothing new but out of the available options, compressed natural gas (CNG) has seen the biggest rise in popularity. Especially since in most parts of the world it is cheaper than gasoline or diesel and produces less harmful exhaust gasses than conventional fuels.In Europe, there are over a million vehicles that are powered by CNG or LNG, thanks in large part to a vast network of fueling stations that offer these types of fuels.Recognizing that, Volkswagen offers European clients a new 1.5-liter engine for the Golf VIII that is connected to three natural gas fuel tanks, able to power the vehicle in pure natural gas mode for a range of around 400 kilometers (249 miles).The total capacity of the tanks that are integrated into the underbody is currently 115 liters, and a 9-liter gas tank is also available as backup, in case the CNG runs out.The 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine works by using the revolutionary Miller cycle, a combustion process that results in low carbon emissions due to its high efficiency and a compression ratio of 12.5:1.Simultaneously, a turbocharger with variable turbine geometry provides improved charge pressure and delivers more air to the cylinders. Essentially, this is the same 1.5 L EA211 TSI powerplant used on a wide range of VW Group models, but it has been optimized for natural gas use.It features the Active Cylinder Management system,which allows the engine displacement to change by temporarily deactivating cylinders for improved fuel economy. The power it delivers is not groundbreaking but those who are in the market for a CNG-powered vehicle do so for better fuel consumption, not performance.Just like its TSI counterpart, it can produce 130 PS (96; 128 hp) between 5,000 and 6,000 rpm, which is more than decent for the legendary hatchback, now in its eighth generation.It generates 200 Nm (148 lb.-ft.) of torque that is transferred to the front wheels through a 7-speed DSG transmission. This means that the Golf TGI can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 9.2 seconds and eventually reach a top speed of 224 kph (139 mph).The average fuel consumption according to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure () is around 4.3–4.1 kg of natural gas per 100 kilometers (62 miles) and the CO2 emissions do not exceed 117 g/km.Using natural gas to power our vehicles significantly reduces carbon emissions because, compared to gas or diesel, it contains a notably higher amount of energy and contains less carbon, which means a reduction of 25% in CO2 gasses compared to conventional gasoline engines. The engine can also run on biomethane or e-gas, which results in an even greater reduction of CO2 emissions.Biomethane is sourced from waste plant matter while e-gas is produced from excess green electricity (power-to-gas). Using gas fuels results in significantly less carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides (NOx) found in the exhaust gassesThe 1.5 TGI engine available on the Golf and Golf Variant is also shared by other VW Group vehicles based on the sameEvo platform. These include the new Skoda Octavia G-Tec, Audi A3 Sportback 30 G-Tron, and the latest generation Seat Leon.