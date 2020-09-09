VW Golf Variant Brings More Space, Alltrack Also Caters to the Adventurous Side

If Einstein was alive today, he might have changed his popular quote about those things that are infinite (aka the universe and human stupidity). He might have adapted the saying into essentials you can always depend on, such as household electricity and the Volkswagen Golf. Then again, he would probably be unsure about electricity.
With clockwork precision, Volkswagen is expanding the offer for the Golf Mk8 with the more spacious and practical Golf Variant. More so, those looking for the SUV-like experience while still being able to carry lots of things can also check out the latest 4Motion all-wheel drive-equipped Golf Alltrack.
The compact German wagon follows in the footsteps of its hatchback counterpart, arriving more digital and as efficient as possible thanks to innovative solutions such as mild hybrid and twin dosing technology powertrains.
First off, the Golf Variant is more spacious than its predecessor thanks to increased dimensions. Length has been increased to 4,633 mm (182.28 in.) and part of the gains have trickled down into the new wheelbase of 2,686 mm (105.75 in.), which is 66 mm (2.6 in.) longer compared to the Golf 7. More importantly, this translates to an interior legroom increase of 48 mm (1.9 in.)
This also means there is more room than ever before to carry groceries, bikes, footballs, hoverboards, and anything else you can think of inside the spacious trunk. It is subtly larger than on the previous iteration, now reaching a total of 611 liters (21.58 cu. ft.) or 1,642 liters (57.99 cu. ft.) with the backrest down, which translates to a gain of 6 / 22 liters (0.21 / 0.77 cu. ft.).
Styling changes are minimal for the Golf Variant / Alltrack – aside from the obvious ones that mostly have to do with the rear end as well as the roof. The interior is cross-shared with the rest of the family and includes a lot of modern amenities as standard, including a digital instrument cluster or an 8.25-inch touchscreen for the Composition online infotainment system.
The Golf Alltrack does come with its specifics – both on the inside and the outside. Clients of the adventure-prepared version also get standard permanent all-wheel drive (4MOTION), a raised body, and a maximum towing capacity of 2,000 kg (4,409 lbs.).
Powertrains are well known from the Golf hatchback and the automaker only emphasizes the benefits of its latest engines, the eTSI gasoline options with 48V mild-hybrid aid, or the cleaner TDI diesel now equipped with dual AdBlue injection and two SCR units (Selective Catalytic Reduction).
