2021 Volkswagen Golf GTD Goes On Sale in the UK With 197 HP TDI Engine

UK prices will start from £32,790, which makes it cheaper than a GTI by about £2,000 if you take the DSG gearbox into consideration. It's a pretty rare type of car that probably won't be available in a few more years. However, we wouldn't be doing our jobs if we didn't mention that the The Golf GTD has been around for a really long time. The first "performance" diesel car came out in 1982 and made something like 70 horsepower thanks to a Garrett/KKK turbocharger strapped to the 1.6-liter engine. It did 62 mph (100 km/h) in 13.5 seconds and had a top speed of 96 mph (155 km/h).So let's see what the specs are on the new model. As with previous versions of the GTD, a 2.0resides under the hood. However, it makes 197 hp (200 PS) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm), so about 8% and 5% more of each.As such, the frugal hot hatch will hit 62 mph in 7.1 seconds, thanks in part to the 7-speed DSG gearbox, so it's 0.8s slower than a GTI and 0.4s slower than a GTE , at least according to the official numbers. However, its fuel economy is perhaps the most important. Volkswagen rates it at between 51.4 and 54.3 mpg UK. We remember the old GTD from 2013 getting over 60 mph, but that was under a different emissions cycle.As far as styling is concerned, the GTD looks almost the same as the GTI. Only at the back do you notice that it's got both muffler tips on the left. As standard, the car is equipped with the IQ.Light LED matrix headlights, 18-inch Bakersfield alloys, three-zone climate control, keyless entry, and grey sports seats.UK prices will start from £32,790, which makes it cheaper than a GTI by about £2,000 if you take the DSG gearbox into consideration. It's a pretty rare type of car that probably won't be available in a few more years. However, we wouldn't be doing our jobs if we didn't mention that the Skoda Octavia vRS has the same motor but is more practical.

