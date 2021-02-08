Audi Sport Reveals the Latest Version of Its TCR Race Car, the 2021 RS 3 LMS

4 One-Off VW Polo Harlekin Arrives From The Netherlands to Signal It's 1995 Again

3 Trakkadu AT Camper Van Shows That a VW Transporter Can Do Off-Roading

2022 Volkswagen ID.6 Breaks Cover as Chinese Regulator Leaks First Images

After working so hard to keep the upcoming ID.6’s styling a secret these past few months, VW had no choice but to sit and watch China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) leak images of the vehicle online. 9 photos



Images meanwhile show that the Chinese variant will be available in three different trim levels, at least initially. There’s the 1st Edition variant, whereas the other two are called Pure and Pro – the latter seems to be a higher-spec. According to



Performance-wise, the leaked documents show that this ID.6 X variant will be powered by a 150 kW (201 hp/204 PS) electric motor.



In the ID.4, this motor works alongside an 82 kWh battery pack, offering an estimated driving range of 250 miles (402 km). The ID.6 should feature the same battery, but probably less range given its size. We also expect it to come with a more potent dual-motor AWD setup, good for 225 kW (302 hp/306 PS), same as the higher-spec ID.4.



In terms of its dimensions, the



Ultimately, you can also think of the ID.6 as a fully electric alternative to the While the seven-seat crossover could eventually make it to America, it will first go on sale in China later this year, wearing the moniker ID.6 X – at least as far as the Chinese car market is concerned. Compared to the smaller ID.4, the 6 comes with considerably larger headlights, a flatter belt line, and more pronounced fenders at the rear.Images meanwhile show that the Chinese variant will be available in three different trim levels, at least initially. There’s the 1st Edition variant, whereas the other two are called Pure and Pro – the latter seems to be a higher-spec. According to Autonews China , the German carmaker has already received approval from regulators to produce and sell the ID.6 in China.Performance-wise, the leaked documents show that this ID.6 X variant will be powered by a 150(201 hp/204 PS) electric motor.In the ID.4, this motor works alongside an 82battery pack, offering an estimated driving range of 250 miles (402 km). The ID.6 should feature the same battery, but probably less range given its size. We also expect it to come with a more potent dual-motorsetup, good for 225 kW (302 hp/306 PS), same as the higher-spec ID.4.In terms of its dimensions, the VW ID.6 is said to measure 192 inches (4,876 mm) in length, 72.7 inches (1,848 mm) in width, and 66.1 inches (1,680 mm) in height. Its wheelbase stands 116.7 inches (2,965 mm) long, meaning it's 7.8 inches (198 mm) longer than the ID.4’s, and the exact same length as that of the Tesla Model X.Ultimately, you can also think of the ID.6 as a fully electric alternative to the Atlas , as both are generously sized and offer seating for seven occupants. But first let's hope VW brings it over to the U.S.