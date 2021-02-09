This Cheeky VW Transporter Hides a 2023 ID.Buzz Electric Hippie Van Inside

Volkswagen has been talking about developing a modern iteration of the 1960s Microbus hippie love van for what seems like ages, but it looks like the dream car of your parents from back when they were teenagers is almost here.
The last concept car to preview an electric Microbus for the modern age was the Volkswagen I.D. Buzz, which went official and literally created a lot of buzz at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show.
Three years later, spy photographers have caught a rather distinctive-looking Volkswagen T6 that is actually a cleverly disguised mule for the 2023 Volkswagen ID.Buzz, which is set to be unveiled officially in early 2022.
Look closely at the prototype van and you will see it’s actually slightly shorter and a tad wider than a regular T6 van, while the ‘Elektrofahrzeug’ (electric vehicle in German) sticker is the final hint telling us this is more than some old van but a thing of the future.
As you know, Volkswagen is currently working on the T7 minivan as well, but that car is based on the latest evolution of the MQB platform and will make do with regular internal combustion engines, even if some of them will also be helped by electricity.
The ID.Buzz, on the other hand, will be based on Volkswagen’s MEB architecture, which is a skateboard platform already used on the ID.3 compact hatch and ID.4 crossover, and will be powered exclusively by electrons.
The German carmaker has already revealed that the ID.Buzz will be soon followed by a more utilitarian model called the ID.Cargo, while some the passenger versions will be VW’s first ever full-autonomous production cars.
In fact, as early as 2019, Volkswagen announced it has partnered with the Qatar Investment Authority to deploy a fleet of 35 ID.Buzz AD autonomous vehicles to serve semi-fixed routes in Doha by 2022.
At least two power versions and three battery versions are expected. The top of the range ID.Buzz should feature two motors, one per each axle, with a combined output of around 375 horsepower and a 111-kWh battery pack.
The single-motor version will be rear-wheel-drive and pack a 272-horsepower motor connected to an 83-kWh battery. Both will be built in the United States as well.
