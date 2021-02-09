1978 Ford F-350 Was Rebuilt for Rock-Crawling With Dana Axles and F-250 Frame

Trucks are extremely versatile tools for both work and fun. But there are some extreme use scenarios where you’ll also need an all-wheel-drive setup – such as taking the kids to school through three-foot snow or going to a tailgate party right next to a mountain peak. In such instances, your average 2WD pickup truck might get overwhelmed. Not this custom 1978 Ford F-350, though.
First and foremost, it’s because this “Built Not Bought” custom project (as per the notice from under the front bumper) saw the Crew Cab Blue Oval converted to a 4x4 rock-crawling life using a modified F-250 chassis. By the way, pictures of the transformation are included in the gallery, and it’s pretty mesmerizing to see this truck slowly coming together as a pickup that’s ready for just about anything you throw at it (or in that never-ending bed).
As such, the ‘78 now comes with a two-speed transfer case, Dana axles front and back (44 and 60, respectively), and power is rooted to all four wheels through a manly four-speed manual transmission. Just because sporting those beefy American Racing 17-inch wheels clad in meaty tires wasn’t probably enough to make sure it will stand out in a crowd, the truck has also been completely repainted to a catchy shade of Autumn Sunburst Metallic.
There’s an entire treasure trove of exterior details, as well – including a hood scoop, a visor with integrated lights, towing mirrors, aftermarket running boards, a two-stage bed tonneau cover, as well as polished exhaust tips coming out each side. By the way, the five-spoke alloys are wrapped in newly purchased Pro Comp Xtreme MT2 tires, while the manually locking front axle is equipped with power-assisted discs and powered steering.
Moving inside, the F-350 sports a clean look with a matching-color dashboard and contrasting gray cloth/vinyl-trimmed seats, as well as black door panels. As far as the mileage is concerned, the odometer currently shows around 26,000 miles (almost 42,000 km), but TMU is actually unknown – as the seller only added around 8,000 of them on the vehicle.
According to the listing (the current bid for the truck is exactly $20k), the future owner can at least rest assured the replacement 460ci (7.5-liter) V8 is in great condition. That's because it was installed by the seller and includes features such as a Carter AFB four-barrel carburetor, aluminum radiator, as well as ceramic-coated manifolds feeding into the custom 2.5-inch (63-mm) stainless steel muffled exhaust system.
