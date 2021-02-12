Watch the Mach-E Go Against a Stock Car and a Rocket in Ford’s Latest Campaign

The modern EV era started with the rapid rise in popularity of Tesla, a company that appeared to have no rivals. Mind you, that has changed in recent years as the number of manufacturers that switched to zero-emission propulsion has risen exponentially.
Although its first EV wasn’t a match for Tesla, the American company that gave us the first mass-produced vehicle pulled the Mustang ace from its sleeve and slapped it on an electric crossover.
Ford didn’t settle for a legendary nameplate and fitted the Mach-E with a worthy powertrain and all the latest tech at its disposal. It did that to make sure that a powerful, high-tech, electric Mustang would be more successful than the Ranger EV and the Focus Electric that came before it.
Developed by BBDO NY and 1stAveMachine directors Aaron Duffy and Bob Partington, the “Mustang Mach-E v. Everything” is a series of five short films where the EV battles the forces of gravity and lightning, a racing pit crew, DNA, and a rocket.
The entertaining series starts inside a warehouse where a red Mach-E Premium AWD prepares to launch from a standstill. About 16 feet (4.6 m) in front of it, hanging from the roof, is a beautiful chandelier. The rope that prevents it from falling extends through a series of pulleys all the way under one of the EV’s rear wheels.
In the second video, the Mach-E is taken to the desert where it awaits its driver. Close to it, a 12-foot (3.6-meter) rocket is preparing for lift-off.
Here, Ford intends to calm down those suffering from range anxiety and help them visualize the 300-mile (482.8-kilometer) EPA-estimated range of the Premium RWD model.
It starts with a white Mach E racing a NASCAR Mustang while a mobile pit crew on an improvised platform towed by a truck starts moving and prepares for the race car to pit in for a change of tires.
Meanwhile, the Mach-E continues to accelerate, and just as the NASCAR Mustang drives onto the moving platform, it stops for an over-the-air update.
The EV’s fast charging capabilities are highlighted in the fourth video, where it appears alongside a Tesla coil. For ten minutes, scientists use the coil to generate a charge as the Mach-E is plugged into a DC fast charger.
The resulting energy generated by Nikola Tesla’s revolutionary device is converted in a number of miles per 10-minute charge and compared to the Mach-E’s result. It is by far the most boring video, but it’s always nice to see a big Tesla coil.
SYNC 4 infotainment system, mainly its machine learning capabilities, which promise to deliver a personalized experience for each driver. Identical twins climb inside the Mach-E to see if the system can distinguish between them.
Ford states that the campaign will debut on Sunday, February 14, with TV and digital placements. All five videos are already available on the carmaker’s website and official YouTube channel.
