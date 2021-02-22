Ferrari-Powered Alfa Romeo C41 Breaks Cover, Hopes Are High Again

This $30 Million Floating Villa Is an Endless Holiday, Wherever You Want It

The 2021 Formula 1 season kicks off in March in Bahrain and ends in December in Abu Dhabi. One of the youngest teams to join the fight (new, at least, as far as the name goes) is Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen , born from the collaboration between the Italian carmaker and Sauber Motorsport. The new team was created in 2019 and managed to rank eight out of ten as far as teams go last season.Last season’s racer, driven to rather mediocre results by Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi, was called C39, and it was, naturally, an evolution of the C38 used the year before. For the upcoming season, the team decided to skip a beat and named their car C41, unveiling it in a closed ceremony in Warsaw, Poland, on Monday.Now, there are not that many differences between the C41 and C39, mechanically speaking, given all the restrictions imposed by regulations. However, Alfa and its partner tried to bring a touch of novelty by focusing extensively on the nosecone's design. Also, there’s a “new Ferrari engine” under the hood, one that will hopefully take the team’s two drivers above the 16th and 17th places (out of 23) they occupied at the end of last season.“The launch of a new car is always an emotional moment, the culmination of months of effort from everyone back at the factory and the start of a new adventure. I think the philosophy upon which the team is based remains the same - we have to do a better job tomorrow than we are doing today,” said in a statement Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN.“We finished last season in P8, so we have to target a better result in 2021. To do so, we have to keep improving in each department, trackside and back at HQ. Every team on the grid has very high expectations right now: all the teams expect to do a good job in the winter and to be in a good position for the first race, but soon it will be the time for everyone to show their cards.”The 2021 Formula 1 season kicks off in March in Bahrain and ends in December in Abu Dhabi.

