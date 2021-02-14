Alfa Romeo’s Valentine’s Day Love Letter to Car Design Is an e-Book

Once upon a time, Alfa Romeo was, like pretty much all other Italian car brands, a big name in the auto industry. Something happened along the line and presently the brand is only a diluted shape of its former self. But that doesn’t mean it forgot its legacy.
As this Sunday most of the world is celebrating love, Alfa decided it’s time to reminisce about its better times. It will not do it by showing some concept inspired by the past, or by releasing some collection of car-related products, but by publishing an e-book.
Now, this entire exercise is really supposed to be a love letter to car design. First off, it is titled Passione, which is the Italian word for passion, and it was released just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Then, the e-book (which you can download at this link) is 100 pages long and has been created with the help of the Centro Stile Alfa Romeo in Turin, Italy. It is meant to look into the “brand’s unparalleled history and significance in global automotive design,” but most importantly it includes design sketches from the Italian designers – you can see some of them in the attached gallery.
That allows for a closer look at how cars look like long before they are released into the world, and is a rare occurrence when a carmaker makes public so much of the work that usually goes on behind closed doors.
We’re treated with views of the Tonale concept, the 8C Competizione, SZ concept, or the Giulia GT, among others. Unlike what we get to see in press release photos, there are even comparisons between these designs.
For you auto historians out there, there are also facts about how the brand came to what, where it got its inspiration from, but sadly, not much on where it is heading.
Now, this entire exercise is really supposed to be a love letter to car design. First off, it is titled Passione, which is the Italian word for passion, and it was released just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Then, the e-book (which you can download at this link) is 100 pages long and has been created with the help of the Centro Stile Alfa Romeo in Turin, Italy. It is meant to look into the “brand’s unparalleled history and significance in global automotive design,” but most importantly it includes design sketches from the Italian designers – you can see some of them in the attached gallery.
That allows for a closer look at how cars look like long before they are released into the world, and is a rare occurrence when a carmaker makes public so much of the work that usually goes on behind closed doors.
We’re treated with views of the Tonale concept, the 8C Competizione, SZ concept, or the Giulia GT, among others. Unlike what we get to see in press release photos, there are even comparisons between these designs.
For you auto historians out there, there are also facts about how the brand came to what, where it got its inspiration from, but sadly, not much on where it is heading.