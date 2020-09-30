Mick Schumacher One Step Closer to F1 Seat, to Make Practice Session Debut

Talk about Mick Schumacher, son of legendary driver Michael Schumacher, going for a Formula 1 seat in the not so distant future has been around for a while. The 21-year old is currently a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA), former Formula 3 champion, and current top gun in Formula 2, so the move to Formula 1 is the next logical step.
Back in 2019, the driver’s semi-official F1 debut took place behind the wheel of a Prancing Horse. We say semi-official because he only drove the racer during the in-season testing, and not as part of a race weekend per se.
That will change in early October at the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nürburgring. Schumacher was confirmed as one of the drivers who will pilot one of the Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C39 cars during the race’s practice session.
"I am super excited to have this opportunity in free practice. The fact that my first time, on a Formula 1 weekend, will take place in front of my audience at the Nürburgring makes this moment still more special,” the driver said in a statement.
“I want to thank Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN and the Ferrari Pilots Academy for giving me the opportunity to test a Formula 1 again a year and a half after our common test in Bahrain. For the next ten days I will prepare well, for May I do the best job possible for the team and get some valuable data for the weekend."
For now, there is no indication on when Schumacher will make to switch to a full-time racing job in Formula 1. When that eventually happens, he will have some very big shoes to fill.
His father Michael is perhaps the most famous Formula 1 driver in history, having won a total of 91 races, and seven championships wins, five of them consecutive between 2000 and 2004.
In December 2013, Michael Schumacher was badly injured while going down a ski slope in the French Alps and hasn’t fully recovered to this day.
That will change in early October at the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nürburgring. Schumacher was confirmed as one of the drivers who will pilot one of the Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C39 cars during the race’s practice session.
"I am super excited to have this opportunity in free practice. The fact that my first time, on a Formula 1 weekend, will take place in front of my audience at the Nürburgring makes this moment still more special,” the driver said in a statement.
“I want to thank Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN and the Ferrari Pilots Academy for giving me the opportunity to test a Formula 1 again a year and a half after our common test in Bahrain. For the next ten days I will prepare well, for May I do the best job possible for the team and get some valuable data for the weekend."
For now, there is no indication on when Schumacher will make to switch to a full-time racing job in Formula 1. When that eventually happens, he will have some very big shoes to fill.
His father Michael is perhaps the most famous Formula 1 driver in history, having won a total of 91 races, and seven championships wins, five of them consecutive between 2000 and 2004.
In December 2013, Michael Schumacher was badly injured while going down a ski slope in the French Alps and hasn’t fully recovered to this day.