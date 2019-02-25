2020 SEAT Leon Reveals Headlight and Taillight Design in New Winter Spyshots

2019 Alfa Romeo F1 Drivers Pose Next To Giulia, Stelvio

Care to guess how many Giulietta models were sold in 2018 in Europe? Make that 26,632 compared to 78,911 in 2011. On that note, why is Alfa Romeo trying to push the Giulietta onto customers who prefer newer, more modern alternatives? The vehicles in question are Alfa Romeo Racing special editions, based on the Quadrifoglio. Influences from the Formula 1 car are obvious considering the red-and-white livery, but there’s more than meets the eye.Hop in the carbon-shelled bucket seats and you’re treated to red stitching, Alcantara, leather, and a carbon-fiber gear knob. Carbon-ceramic brakes are complemented by an Akrapovic titanium exhaust system tuned by Alfa Romeo to complement the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6.The Akrapovic exhaust “increases power output” but Alfa Romeo didn’t share the specifics. In bone-stock configuration, the engine develops 510 PS and 600 Nm in Europe while American models level up to 505 horsepower. In the case of the sedan, zero to 60 mph takes 3.5 seconds while the Stelvio Quadrifoglio needs 3.6 seconds.But wait, there’s more! Enter the Stelvio Ti and Giulia Ti, which will be revealed this March at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show with lots of carbon-fiber garnish, burnished taillights, and large wheels combined with yellow-painted brake calipers. Under the hood, the Turismo Internazionale packs 2.0 liters, four cylinders, one turbo, 280 PS, and 400 Nm. All-wheel drive is standard along with the eight-speed automatic transmission developed by ZF.Although old and selling fewer examples with every passing month, the Giulietta compact hatchback will be present in Geneva with the Executive and Veloce editions. Executive wears Visconti Green paintwork, complemented by Chocolate leather upholstery.As opposed to the 1.75-liter turbo-engined Veloce S, the Veloce makes do with the 2.0-liter JTDM that outputs 170 PS. Connected to a six-speed DCT with paddles on the steering wheel, the Giulietta Veloce also features Brembo brakes, 18-inch alloys, Alcantara with yellow stitching, and more aggressive bumpers.Care to guess how many Giulietta models were sold in 2018 in Europe? Make that 26,632 compared to 78,911 in 2011. On that note, why is Alfa Romeo trying to push the Giulietta onto customers who prefer newer, more modern alternatives?