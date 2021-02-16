Mercedes-AMG G 63 6X6 Takes on Any Snow Blizzard, Even at 1/10 RC Scale Level

Much of the Northern Hemisphere is covered in a blanket of snow at the moment, and that’s especially true for the United States. Naturally, just about everyone is wondering what to make out of all the freezing temperatures and influx of flurries. Well, according to one particular RC car owner, we could all take a break and go on an adventure... in our own backyard.
Of course, if said court is covered in snow – and there’s a big chance it is – you also need the proper companion. For example, an official scale impersonation of the mighty Mercedes-AMG G 63. You don’t even need to look at the latest generation because the W463 iteration had so many wonderful and truly extreme off-roaders.
On this occasion, we’re going to focus on the 6x6 pickup truck variant (although the G 500 4x4² or the Maybach G 650 Landaulet are nothing to be ashamed of, either) because it’s the one imitated by this little (yet just as mighty) Traxxas TRX-6. And never mind the reduction in scale because you’re also making huge economies.
After all, we’ve seen instances of one of the coolest SUVs in the world where the bill reached around $900k if the Mercedes-AMG G 63 6x6 also featured the Brabus magic touch. On the other hand, the Traxxas TRX-6 promises just about the same fun with a fraction of the cost, as the RC scale model goes for $629.99.
This particular example also looks prepared with some scale model aftermarket parts, so it seems more fitting when playing the part of a rock-crawling boss. And this little scale replica monster is an epic truck no matter the weather, as we see it here taking on everything Planet Earth has thrown at us during the past few weeks.
There’s lots of snow, there are icy roads, and even some muddy trails and creek-like passes. Nothing can deter the TRX-6 from conquering any terrain, and best of all, the owner was probably within 100 feet from the comfort and warmth of his own home.
On this occasion, we’re going to focus on the 6x6 pickup truck variant (although the G 500 4x4² or the Maybach G 650 Landaulet are nothing to be ashamed of, either) because it’s the one imitated by this little (yet just as mighty) Traxxas TRX-6. And never mind the reduction in scale because you’re also making huge economies.
After all, we’ve seen instances of one of the coolest SUVs in the world where the bill reached around $900k if the Mercedes-AMG G 63 6x6 also featured the Brabus magic touch. On the other hand, the Traxxas TRX-6 promises just about the same fun with a fraction of the cost, as the RC scale model goes for $629.99.
This particular example also looks prepared with some scale model aftermarket parts, so it seems more fitting when playing the part of a rock-crawling boss. And this little scale replica monster is an epic truck no matter the weather, as we see it here taking on everything Planet Earth has thrown at us during the past few weeks.
There’s lots of snow, there are icy roads, and even some muddy trails and creek-like passes. Nothing can deter the TRX-6 from conquering any terrain, and best of all, the owner was probably within 100 feet from the comfort and warmth of his own home.