1993 Land Rover Defender 110 Comes From British Farm as a 6x6 Wet Dream

Believe it or not, but the idea to fit a third axle to the legendary Land Rover Defender 110 isn’t a new one. And it’s not even exclusive to the aftermarket world. Instead, back in the 1980s, Jaguar Land Rover Australia developed a 6x6 chassis cab for the needs of the Aussie military. Naturally, with the ability to dominate any rough terrain and the increased payload capability, the specialist vehicle became very popular.

35 photos