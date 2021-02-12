1993 Land Rover Defender 110 Comes From British Farm as a 6x6 Wet Dream

Believe it or not, but the idea to fit a third axle to the legendary Land Rover Defender 110 isn’t a new one. And it’s not even exclusive to the aftermarket world. Instead, back in the 1980s, Jaguar Land Rover Australia developed a 6x6 chassis cab for the needs of the Aussie military. Naturally, with the ability to dominate any rough terrain and the increased payload capability, the specialist vehicle became very popular.
So popular that Jaguar Land Rover itself decided to offer the heavy-duty truck to civilians and other militaries across the world. This particular Defender 110 modified as a 6x6 way back in 1993 to “laugh in the face of the roughest terrain and dominate the trickiest overlanding trails” was first sold in the UK to Reynolds-Boughton of Amersham, a company dedicated to agricultural engineering.
With the U.S. market now officially open to classic Land Rover Defenders, this unit was recently imported across the Atlantic with around 85k miles (around 137,000 km) on the odometer. Still, just taking a look at the exterior doesn’t show any sign of age (we did notice some marks of the passage of time inside, though), let alone the fact a Defender 110 6x6 was designed from the factory to laugh in the face of any type of terrain while carrying a huge load in the bed.
It’s offered for a bucket load of cash ($149,900, to be more precise) by Garage Kept Motors. As for what's under the hood, it packs the trusty and rugged 2.5-liter inline-four turbo-diesel engine (we’re already thinking about an LSX swap, though).
It naturally delivers the power to all six wheels using a five-speed manual transmission, and the vehicle is said to come with permanent 4WD for the first two axles, while the third has “pass-through in the second axle, engaged via a clutch when the central differential is locked.”
Looking ready for a skirmish with anything you can throw at it (including a wide variety of 6x6 competitors), the Defender has a stealthy metallic gunmetal gray paint job, complete with neat black touches on the roof, up front, around the wheels, and for the hood-dwelling “Defender” lettering.
A textured trim is also present on top of the front fenders, as well as in crucial areas around and under the body. By the way, this Defender looks ready not just to tackle any terrain but also for a tailgate party – just take a look inside the bed and notice how safely tucked in between the matching black roll cage are the strategically-placed jump seats.
Everyone can even go deep fording, as the Landy also comes with a high-intake snorkel. Moving inside, there’s textured fabric trim for the seats in a gray and black mix, and just one problem – the Defender naturally comseswith the steering wheel on the wrong side!
With the U.S. market now officially open to classic Land Rover Defenders, this unit was recently imported across the Atlantic with around 85k miles (around 137,000 km) on the odometer. Still, just taking a look at the exterior doesn’t show any sign of age (we did notice some marks of the passage of time inside, though), let alone the fact a Defender 110 6x6 was designed from the factory to laugh in the face of any type of terrain while carrying a huge load in the bed.
It’s offered for a bucket load of cash ($149,900, to be more precise) by Garage Kept Motors. As for what's under the hood, it packs the trusty and rugged 2.5-liter inline-four turbo-diesel engine (we’re already thinking about an LSX swap, though).
It naturally delivers the power to all six wheels using a five-speed manual transmission, and the vehicle is said to come with permanent 4WD for the first two axles, while the third has “pass-through in the second axle, engaged via a clutch when the central differential is locked.”
Looking ready for a skirmish with anything you can throw at it (including a wide variety of 6x6 competitors), the Defender has a stealthy metallic gunmetal gray paint job, complete with neat black touches on the roof, up front, around the wheels, and for the hood-dwelling “Defender” lettering.
A textured trim is also present on top of the front fenders, as well as in crucial areas around and under the body. By the way, this Defender looks ready not just to tackle any terrain but also for a tailgate party – just take a look inside the bed and notice how safely tucked in between the matching black roll cage are the strategically-placed jump seats.
Everyone can even go deep fording, as the Landy also comes with a high-intake snorkel. Moving inside, there’s textured fabric trim for the seats in a gray and black mix, and just one problem – the Defender naturally comseswith the steering wheel on the wrong side!