2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Shows More Skin in Cold-Weather Testing

Spearheading an EV offensive that will eventually see every ICE-powered Mercedes-Benz model get its own electric counterpart, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS is set to become the ‘S-Class of EVs.’
Previewed by the Vision EQS Concept, the electron-powered four-door coupe is actually a fastback design and will be about as large as an S-Class when it goes official in a few months from now, with the launch being scheduled for April 2021 and first deliveries expected in the Summer.
Unlike the sleeker-looking Vision EQS Concept, the production model is a lot tamer, but still a lot more swoopy than the S-Class, and despite the similar footprint is likely to offer slightly more passenger space thanks to the cab-forward design.
A pre-production prototype with minimal camouflage was recently spotted doing cold-weather testing in the northern parts of Sweden, where most German carmakers have winter testing bases.
Only a few design motifs are clearly visible from underneath the camo, with the frameless side windows and LED-bar taillights at the rear being some of the most evident.
Teased at the beginning of 2021, the so-called Hyperscreen UI inside will likely change the status quo in the luxury EV segment, which is currently populated by cars like the Lucid Air, Tesla Model S Plaid, Porsche Taycan and the recently unveiled Audi e-tron GT.
The EQS is expected to offer a range of at least 700 km (435 miles) for the top model, with at least two other versions to become available later on, plus a possible AMG model as well.
The top of the range model will get two electric motors, one powering each axle for all-wheel-drive, with the combined output being somewhere in the vicinity of 500 horsepower, which should be enough for a 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) acceleration time of less than 4.5 seconds.
Based on a brand-new modular platform not derived from an existing one and dedicated exclusively for electric cars, the EQS will also spawn a smaller sedan called the EQE and at least two SUVs.
The concept car made good use of a 100-kWh lithium-ion battery but the production model is expected to get a slightly larger one, with less expensive versions getting a smaller battery and only one electric motor powering the rear axle.
Speaking of which, the top of the range EQS should start at around $150,000 in the U.S., with the ‘entry level’ model being approximately $50,000 less expensive.
