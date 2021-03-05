4 Mercedes-AMG GT 73 Is Playing Snow White and 800+ Dwarfs in Sweden

1 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 73 Flaunts V8 E Performance Next to F1 Car and Project One

More on this:

Facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door Coupe Looks Even More Snake-Like

Unveiled back in 2018 as an indirect successor to the CLS 63, the GT Four-door Coupe is Mercedes-AMG's first-ever four-door model developed in-house, despite being based on the MRA (Modular Rear-wheel-drive Architecture) shared with other RWD Mercedes-Benz models. 11 photos AMG engineers used an E 63 T-Modell (Wagon) as the base since its chassis’ structural integrity is better suited for a high-performance vehicle despite the extra weight it brings.



With that in mind, it looks like the facelifted 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-door Coupe will be even heavier than the current model, which is no butterfly, to begin with.



The reason behind the increase in mass is the addition of electrification across the entire engine lineup, with mild-hybrid technology taking the bulk of the options while a plug-in hybrid high-performance version will become the new top of the range model.



That said, every other version, from the GT 43 to the current GT 63 S, is expected to get a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that adds around 20 horsepower and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) of torque to the overall output for a limited time.



The



Set to be the Magnum Opus of the entire GT Four-door Coupe lineup, the powertrain will also be found in the



Getting back to AMG’s swoopy sedan, a pre-production prototype with minimal camouflage was recently spotted in Germany, and it looks like the front bumper will be heavily redesigned to feature some extra slots in the lower intakes, making the entire car looks like a four-wheeled serpent from some angles.



Oddly enough, only the large Mercedes-Benz star in the middle of the Panamerican grille is hidden from sight, which seems like a futile camouflage attempt since there are two more of them visible on the car, as is the model's name.



According to the badging, this white prototype is a GT 63 S, which should keep its 639-horsepower V8, but will be augmented by the previously mentioned mild-hybrid system. In fact,engineers used an E 63 T-Modell (Wagon) as the base since its chassis’ structural integrity is better suited for a high-performance vehicle despite the extra weight it brings.With that in mind, it looks like the facelifted 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-door Coupe will be even heavier than the current model, which is no butterfly, to begin with.The reason behind the increase in mass is the addition of electrification across the entire engine lineup, with mild-hybrid technology taking the bulk of the options while a plug-in hybrid high-performance version will become the new top of the range model.That said, every other version, from the GT 43 to the current GT 63 S, is expected to get a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that adds around 20 horsepower and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) of torque to the overall output for a limited time.The GT 73 , on the other hand, will go all-in with a plug-in hybrid system that will feature a combined output of over 800 horsepower, which will result in a hypercar-worthy 0-100 kph (62 mph) acceleration time of under 3 seconds.Set to be the Magnum Opus of the entire GT Four-door Coupe lineup, the powertrain will also be found in the S 73 later this year , with the next-generation SL Roadster to feature it as well.Getting back to AMG’s swoopy sedan, a pre-production prototype with minimal camouflage was recently spotted in Germany, and it looks like the front bumper will be heavily redesigned to feature some extra slots in the lower intakes, making the entire car looks like a four-wheeled serpent from some angles.Oddly enough, only the large Mercedes-Benz star in the middle of the Panamerican grille is hidden from sight, which seems like a futile camouflage attempt since there are two more of them visible on the car, as is the model's name.According to the badging, this white prototype is a GT 63 S, which should keep its 639-horsepower V8, but will be augmented by the previously mentioned mild-hybrid system.