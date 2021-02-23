Massively Powerful Plug-in 2022 Mercedes-AMG S-Class Has Started Stripping

The W223 generation of the legendary Mercedes-Benz S-Class is already the benchmark in its segment, but the luxury sedan is far from having shown all the tricks up its sleeve.
For the first time in the company’s history, Mercedes-AMG has chosen 2021 to be the year when it finally embraces electricity as a method to upgrade its muscle car-like V8-powered mastodonts, with an array of hybrid and plug-in hybrid top of the range versions of its most known models.
The 2022 Mercedes-AMG S-Class will make no exception, especially since the ill-fated S 65 version needs to have a replacement that is ready and willing to keep the power standards to a high level without going backwards regarding emissions.
That said, you can say goodbye to the V12-powered S 65 and say hello to a plug-in hybrid V8 that is expected to deliver over 800 horsepower in the tentatively named S 73 e model.
Believe it or not, the seemingly inconspicuous white S-Class W223 prototype in the adjacent spy photos is the most powerful production luxury sedan to ever wear the three-pointed star badge.
The powertrain is expected to debut in the upcoming 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 73 e, but will then trickle down to other models, like the new AMG-developed SL and the aforementioned S-Class.
Consisting of a 4.0-liter V8 like in the previous ‘63’ models, but paired with a 204-horsepower situated between the rear wheels, the plug-in hybrid system is something that hasn’t been tried before in this segment.
Since the electric motor is located behind the transmission, the gearbox does not limit its total output, not to mention that energy recuperation is much more efficient as there are no mechanical losses.
The motor is powerful enough to move the car on its own, and thanks to a lithium-ion battery that should have around 20 kWh can offer an emission-free range of around 50km (31 miles), if not more.
As you can see in the spy photos, the electric charging port is situated on the opposite side of the fuel cap but looks identical, which may pose some issues for inexperienced people at gas or charging stations.
For the first time ever, the S-Class sedan will get a giant star in the grill, a design feature that had been usually reserved for two-door models back in the day.
Other than that, don’t expect the car to go too much over the top design wise, which just the front and rear bumpers being different compared to a non-AMG S-Class, alongside a Panamericana grille, some new AMG wheels and the traditional four-exhaust tailpipes.
