Mansory Reveals the Stallone GTS, an Extravagant Take on Ferrari's 812 GTS

Now and then, Mansory comes out with a new product that shows that even the best things in life can be improved. Mansory has made a name for itself for providing people with the possibility of making their already special vehicles even more unique. Although these upgrades might not be desirable by every single supercar customer, it's all down to personal taste at the end of the day.
If you aren't familiar with Mansory already, these guys have been around for slightly over 30 years now, and they are currently located in Fichtelgebirge, Germany, with more than 200 employees working towards the common goal of delivering automotive excellence.
Mansory's lineup of products focuses on manufacturers like Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, and Bugatti, to name just a few, but they've even offering jet skis and a luxury lawn mower, among other things. Their current range of Ferraris includes the 599 GTB, the F12, the 458 Speciale, the 458 Italia, and Spider, the 488 GTB and Spider, and the 812 Superfast and GTS.
Judging by their website, it would seem that the Ferrari Roma, F8, Portofino, and SF90 are up next, but until then, let's have a look at what they did with the 812 GTS. The final product has received the moniker Stallone, just like the 812, F12, and 599 GTB in the past. One of the best parts about this could be the open-top driving experience and the availability of a retractable hardtop that needs just 14 seconds to open or close.
812 Superfast, but at first glance, they opted for a different color scheme combining Daytona-Grey paint with blue accents and a matching full-leather interior in blue with white applications. The interior itself is a work of art, and it provides a further sense of uniqueness to the Stallone GTS.
As with any other Mansory products, there is a boost in performance, and the Stallone now comes with 830 horsepower and 545 lb-ft (740 Nm) of torque, which should make it slightly faster than the stock version. Mansory also claims that the top speed has been slightly increased as well, and whoever gets to drive this car might be able to go as fast as 214 mph (345 km/h).
As the GTS was already some 165 lbs (75 kg) heavier than the 812 Superfast, it's good to know that Mansory has opted to put this vehicle on a diet by using lightweight carbon body components; actual figures haven't been made public, though. The power-to-weight ratio has also been improved by using a set of one-piece, ultra-light forged wheels that have the designation "YN.5".
While the front rims are 21 x 9.5 inches, the ones on the rear come in 22 x 12 inches and are wrapped in 265/30 and 335/25 high-performance tires. The one thing that looks out of place is the rear spoiler, at least in my opinion. It does have a racing vibe to it, but it feels a bit too much for this GTS, even though I'm sure it's there for a good reason, as this is ultimately a rear-wheel-drive car with a lot of horsepower.
Mansory's lineup of products focuses on manufacturers like Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, and Bugatti, to name just a few, but they've even offering jet skis and a luxury lawn mower, among other things. Their current range of Ferraris includes the 599 GTB, the F12, the 458 Speciale, the 458 Italia, and Spider, the 488 GTB and Spider, and the 812 Superfast and GTS.
Judging by their website, it would seem that the Ferrari Roma, F8, Portofino, and SF90 are up next, but until then, let's have a look at what they did with the 812 GTS. The final product has received the moniker Stallone, just like the 812, F12, and 599 GTB in the past. One of the best parts about this could be the open-top driving experience and the availability of a retractable hardtop that needs just 14 seconds to open or close.
812 Superfast, but at first glance, they opted for a different color scheme combining Daytona-Grey paint with blue accents and a matching full-leather interior in blue with white applications. The interior itself is a work of art, and it provides a further sense of uniqueness to the Stallone GTS.
As with any other Mansory products, there is a boost in performance, and the Stallone now comes with 830 horsepower and 545 lb-ft (740 Nm) of torque, which should make it slightly faster than the stock version. Mansory also claims that the top speed has been slightly increased as well, and whoever gets to drive this car might be able to go as fast as 214 mph (345 km/h).
As the GTS was already some 165 lbs (75 kg) heavier than the 812 Superfast, it's good to know that Mansory has opted to put this vehicle on a diet by using lightweight carbon body components; actual figures haven't been made public, though. The power-to-weight ratio has also been improved by using a set of one-piece, ultra-light forged wheels that have the designation "YN.5".
While the front rims are 21 x 9.5 inches, the ones on the rear come in 22 x 12 inches and are wrapped in 265/30 and 335/25 high-performance tires. The one thing that looks out of place is the rear spoiler, at least in my opinion. It does have a racing vibe to it, but it feels a bit too much for this GTS, even though I'm sure it's there for a good reason, as this is ultimately a rear-wheel-drive car with a lot of horsepower.