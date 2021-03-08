All-Wheel-Drive C 63 Wagon to be a BMW M3 Touring and Audi RS4 Killer

Like it or not, the current generation of the Mercedes-AMG C 63 in both sedan and station wagon form represent the end of an era, the last of the Mohicans.
During their life cycles they were the only models in their segment powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 that huffed and puffed and crowned them as modern iterations of the original AMG ‘Hammer.’
Codenamed M177 in C-Class specification, the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged mill develops 476 PS (469 hp) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque in the C 63 and 510 PS (503 hp) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque in the current C 63 S range-topper.
Despite the amount of performance and most of all fun it can provide to Mercedes-AMG C 63 owners, even after being partly muted by the addition of gas particulate filters, that mighty V8 will be replaced by something completely different in the new C-Class W206.
This time with all-wheel-drive and a much better weight distribution for seriously improved traction in drag races or out of corners, the 2023 Mercedes-AMG C 63 will feature half the cylinders of its predecessors.
A lot of things will come in fours in the new models, from the number of cylinders to the number of powered and even steered wheels, all these details being absolute premieres in the C 63 lineage.
This time only available in sedan and station wagon guise, with the coupe and convertible having been killed-off, the new C 63 will use Formula 1-derived technology to develop an ungodly amount of power while seriously reducing emissions.
The four-cylinder under its hood is technically a modified and electrified version of the M139 found in Mercedes-AMG's 45 models that will be mounted longitudinally in the C 63, with no fewer than three electric motors and a li-ion battery accompanying it, to develop a combined output of around 550 horsepower and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque.
Sent to all four wheels through a 4Matic AWD system with a ‘Drift Mode,’ the lack of cylinders shouldn’t hamper the model’s ability to run circles around its two most direct rivals from Audi and BMW.
