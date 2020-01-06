Ford Shelby GT500E Super Snake is 482ci of Supercharged Fury, Signed by Carroll

One of only 43 cars built by the now-defunct Unique Performance, this 1967 Shelby GT500E “Super Snake” is arguably one of the coolest Mustangs in history. Not as cool as the original car but seriously, just look at it!
No, it's not a replica of the original GT500, but a so-called “Continuation series.” As some of you know, in 2001 Carroll Shelby gave his blessing to a company called Unique Performance to build no less and no more than 75 GT500 Continuation Super Snakes, but not long after that, it all went horribly wrong.
The company in question was called Unique Performance, and it filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in late 2007, following a number of shady complaints from customers that put a deposit down and never got their car.
The Raven Black vehicle in this story is number 23 of only 43 completed cars and it has an interesting history of its own.
Apparently, it was originally delivered in early 2006 and was returned for service at Unique Performance approximately a year later, during which time the company entered bankruptcy, so the car ended up in the custody of Texas State Police.
Eventually released from impound, it was eventually sent to a company called Revved Automotive Performance for service and some repairs caused by the time spent in police custody.
The arresting Raven Black Super Snake is listed in the Shelby American Registry with a serial number. However, it now has an Arizona states-assigned VIN and it comes with full documentation, including Carroll Shelby's signature on the dash and an authentication letter from CS Licensing.
Under that giant bulbous hood lies a Shelby Performance 427 ci V8 that's been bored to no less than 482 cubic inches (7.9 liters) of displacement. Since that's not overkilling enough for some people, there's also a Vortech supercharger in the mix.
The monstrous engine is paired with a Tremec TKO600 5-speed manual and a 3-inch aluminum driveshaft that goes toward a Currie 9-inch rear axle with a 3.50 final gear.
If you like it that much, and we bet that you do, and have the necessary moolah you'll find it is going under the hammer at Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale event with no reserve bidding.
