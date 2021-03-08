The Urwahn Schmolke Edition Bike Is a $10K Steel-Frame Wonder

Tesla Says That “Neither Autopilot nor FSD Capability Is an Autonomous System"

Eight years ago, an overpromising Elon Musk paved the way for Autopilot by making a parallel to autopilot systems found in airliners from Boeing and Airbus. There is, however, a bit of a problem with the name of the semi-autonomous driving system because Autopilot is a portmanteau that combines automated and piloting. In other words, there are customers who take Autopilot as a full self-driving system although it isn't one. 25 photos



Adding insult to injury, Tesla regulatory counsel Eric C. Williams recently told the California DMV that “a final release of City Streets will continue to be a Level 2 advanced driver-assistance feature.” Coming courtesy of



$10,000 for partial autonomy isn’t exactly right, but there’s more than meets the eye because no legal framework exists for Level 3 semi-autonomous technology in the United States. Given these circumstances, it makes no sense at all to dub these systems Autopilot and Full-Self Driving Capability.



Confusing semantics have always been a part of the automotive industry, attracting the ire of many people. The elephant in the room, however, comes in the form of



We all heard those headlines about drivers who crashed their Autopilot-equipped Teslas while sleeping, playing games, and whatnots. More effective safeguards were recommended by the National Transportation Safety Board on numerous occasions, yet Tesla hasn’t done a thing in this regard.



Download attachment: Tesla and California DMV e-mails (PDF)