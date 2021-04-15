One-of-34 Bright Green 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona Going to Auction at No Reserve

As far as classic car love goes, there’s probably no better way than to indulge in the sweet madness of owning a high-winged Dodge Charger Daytona or Plymouth Superbird. These siblings are clearly of the rare variety of incredible muscle car greatness doubled by highly sought-after collectability. So, it’s always a celebration when one of these HEMI or Magnum V8 rides comes out to play for some no reserve bidding.
Of course, whenever a coveted example comes out of hiding for a no reserve auction process, we imagine nothing but excess. And a little bit of insanity. But that’s all the more to be expected when you’re dealing with an original 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona.
After all, it’s that ultra-popular classic muscle car named after the city of Daytona Beach and its storied motorsport connections, not to mention one of the most recognizable cars of the era thanks to its outlandish design.
Better yet, the original Charger Daytona is so beloved for many other quirks and features, not just the streamlined design and high wing that probably makes every kid want to strap a pair of wings to the doors and a booster in the back for some aviation action (I know it happened to me and both my kids).
This particular ‘69 example is also one of just 34 units dressed up in the rather unique F6 Bright Green Metallic paint scheme, aside from being one of just 503 cars from the series. The white contrasting bits are joined by the interior that features highlights such as the code C6W white and black vinyl bucket seats or woodgrain center console (the factory chrome shifter is also there).
The A727 Torqueflite automatic transmission handles all the oomph directed to the performance axle package by the 440ci Magnum V8 engine that in its heyday was capable of developing 375 horsepower. The mandatory connection to the tarmac is possible thanks to the spectacular Magnum 500 wheels shod in Firestone Super Sport Redline tires.
Because it looks like it just left the factory gates (even though the odometer shows almost 50,000 miles/80,000 kilometers), it’s obvious the Daytona just went through a “comprehensive rotisserie restoration,” as revealed by the consigner. The car also comes with a Galen Govier report as well as Chrysler Registry documentation.
After all, it’s that ultra-popular classic muscle car named after the city of Daytona Beach and its storied motorsport connections, not to mention one of the most recognizable cars of the era thanks to its outlandish design.
Better yet, the original Charger Daytona is so beloved for many other quirks and features, not just the streamlined design and high wing that probably makes every kid want to strap a pair of wings to the doors and a booster in the back for some aviation action (I know it happened to me and both my kids).
This particular ‘69 example is also one of just 34 units dressed up in the rather unique F6 Bright Green Metallic paint scheme, aside from being one of just 503 cars from the series. The white contrasting bits are joined by the interior that features highlights such as the code C6W white and black vinyl bucket seats or woodgrain center console (the factory chrome shifter is also there).
The A727 Torqueflite automatic transmission handles all the oomph directed to the performance axle package by the 440ci Magnum V8 engine that in its heyday was capable of developing 375 horsepower. The mandatory connection to the tarmac is possible thanks to the spectacular Magnum 500 wheels shod in Firestone Super Sport Redline tires.
Because it looks like it just left the factory gates (even though the odometer shows almost 50,000 miles/80,000 kilometers), it’s obvious the Daytona just went through a “comprehensive rotisserie restoration,” as revealed by the consigner. The car also comes with a Galen Govier report as well as Chrysler Registry documentation.