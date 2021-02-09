Ford GT Becomes Even Crazier With Second Attempt at Timeless Le Mansory Glory

Every time the Brand, Germany-based aftermarket specialist creates a new project, Mansory aficionados rejoice at the idea of having another opportunity to stand out in any crowd. On the other hand, other people lament that another automotive monstrosity is being introduced to the world. Certainly, Mansory’s modifications aren’t for everyone, and the tuning specialist knows that very well.
Remember the Ferrari LaFerrari?! Well, last year, Mansory took a page out of the Prancing Horse book and created the insane “Le Mansory” special edition out of the second-generation Ford GT. Back in 2020, the company touted an incredible “one car per decade” approach with this eccentric conversion and promised the special edition would be limited to just three examples worldwide.
That’s because it was created on the occasion of Mansory’s 30th anniversary. The Ford GT Le Mansory was presented with a full carbon fiber body, a special “Bleurion Race” color (as a nod to the GT40 wins at Le Mans), and the usual exaggerations, such as the oddly shaped LED headlights, among others.
The wider body was doubled by an increased power rating to 710 PS (700 hp) and 840 Nm (620 lb-ft), and the interior looked pristine thanks to a white, blue, and black combination.
Now the company has revealed the second take on this $2.1 million aftermarket project that’s begging for attention, and we can only say the result is even more striking. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so we’ll let you decide if that’s for the better or worse.
As far as we’re concerned, we’re just going to report this second Le Mansory mixes two deeply contrasting shades (black and red) with the exposed carbon fiber elements, while the interior has been completely redone in red and black leather.
Le Mansory lettering on the Alcantara-clad side sills, the wild aero pack, and those hulking forged alloys carefully complete the exuberant pack. Meanwhile, engine modifications remain the same as before, with the souped-up model coming out with an additional 53 hp and 70 lb-ft (95 Nm) compared to the stock Ford GT.
