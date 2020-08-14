Le Mansory, the Insane Ford GT Full Conversion, Could Be Yours for $2.1 Million

The finest things in life are free, or so the saying goes. It doesn’t apply to fast cars, whether they’re stock or custom, and especially not when it comes to those cars that have been through the hands of the Mansory team.
The latest Mansory creation, unveiled last June, is called Le Mansory as a nod to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where the iconic GT40 wrote history during the 1966 edition. It is a reimagining of the Ford GT, a complete conversion that turns it into a wider, colorful, more powerful beast. It is an assault of the senses, particularly on the eye – a very divisive one.
And it could be yours, if you happen to have a couple of million dollars you fished from between your couch pillows. Though the big reveal of Le Mansory came with the announcement that only 3 such cars would be made worldwide, customers didn’t rush to place their orders on such an exclusive ride.
The first car built has popped up for sale on the German website mobile.de, with an asking price of €1.8 million, which is $2,125,341 at today’s exchange rate. That’s $2.12 million, plus some spare change, for a car that’s bound to get all eyes on you. If attention is what you crave for, this is the car that will get you it.
Le Mansory has a wider full carbon body by 5 cm (1.9 inches), and more curves and scoops and irregular shapes than you’d expect. It takes a while to fully take in everything happening on the exterior. It’s painted in a shade of blue named Bleurion Race, has dark gray carbon fiber elements, and comes with a black-on-white Alcantara interior. If passers-by failed to recognize it as Le Mansory, they would have no problem thanks to the fact that it’s littered with the Mansory emblem both inside and out.
Performance is improved, according to the German tuner and customizer. The standard 656 hp of the Ford GT is now upped to 710 hp, which takes it to 220 mph (354 kph), as compared to the 216 mph (347 kph) on the original model.
