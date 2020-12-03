Keyvany's Keyrus “Black Edition” Urus Could Make Darth Vader Feel Out of Place

Surprisingly or not, Germany’s well-known tuner Mansory doesn’t hold exclusivity on developing the ugliest take on the Lamborghini Urus. They’re going to have to hold a battle of crazy styling with a lesser-known aftermarket specialist called Keyvani. They’re also indigenous to the largest automotive market in Europe, so at least they won’t have to travel too far.
Both companies have presented their takes on the Italian “Super Sport Utility Vehicle” this year, called Mansory Venatus and Keyvani Keyrus, respectively. And they both managed to shake our confidence in selecting blue and yellow as future colors for our personal cars. Fortunately, we’re not the ones to splash a ton of carbon fiber elements, so at least we’re safe in that department.
Now, Mansory has already refocused on other projects – the benefits of being the better-known tuner. In turn, Keyvani is working hard to make a name for itself. After all, there’s always that customer looking to stand out in a crowd who thinks “there is no such thing as bad publicity.”
That's probably why they’re revisiting the Keyrus and presenting the new “Black Edition.” As far as we can tell, because except for a few social media posts there isn’t any information to go with, Keyvani simply opted to redress the rest of the Urus body in black – the bits and pieces that weren’t already covered in the company’s carbon fiber.
Other than that, we don't see any differences from the project presented this summer. So, we can assume the rest of the details remain the same. That means a barrage of carbon fiber elements, such as a CF widebody kit, a vented engine hood, front fenders, mirror covers, a couple of rear spoilers, and many more.
The interior, likewise, can be had with lots of lightweight elements – from the shift paddles to the steering wheel. There are also options that seem borrowed from other brands, such as the “starlight sky” headliner.
All in all, it's a pretty comprehensive update for the cabin, as well, one that’s way easier to live with compared to the murdered-out exterior. Granted, the all-black attire masks some of the exaggerations, but it still makes for a very menacing apparition to guarantee the Keyrus will be the gossip subject long after the growl coming from the custom exhaust system has faded away.
As far as the pricing is concerned, even ugliness doesn’t come cheap, but at least Keyvani has made a neat breakdown of how much you have to shell out for every aftermarket element it sells.
Now, Mansory has already refocused on other projects – the benefits of being the better-known tuner. In turn, Keyvani is working hard to make a name for itself. After all, there’s always that customer looking to stand out in a crowd who thinks “there is no such thing as bad publicity.”
That's probably why they’re revisiting the Keyrus and presenting the new “Black Edition.” As far as we can tell, because except for a few social media posts there isn’t any information to go with, Keyvani simply opted to redress the rest of the Urus body in black – the bits and pieces that weren’t already covered in the company’s carbon fiber.
Other than that, we don't see any differences from the project presented this summer. So, we can assume the rest of the details remain the same. That means a barrage of carbon fiber elements, such as a CF widebody kit, a vented engine hood, front fenders, mirror covers, a couple of rear spoilers, and many more.
The interior, likewise, can be had with lots of lightweight elements – from the shift paddles to the steering wheel. There are also options that seem borrowed from other brands, such as the “starlight sky” headliner.
All in all, it's a pretty comprehensive update for the cabin, as well, one that’s way easier to live with compared to the murdered-out exterior. Granted, the all-black attire masks some of the exaggerations, but it still makes for a very menacing apparition to guarantee the Keyrus will be the gossip subject long after the growl coming from the custom exhaust system has faded away.
As far as the pricing is concerned, even ugliness doesn’t come cheap, but at least Keyvani has made a neat breakdown of how much you have to shell out for every aftermarket element it sells.