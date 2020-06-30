Le Mansory Is a Shocking Full-Carbon Ford GT Retro Makeover

Our website has been following the work of renowned luxury car modification experts Mansory for about a decade, but nothing could have prepared us for this. It's called the "Le Mansory" and is a full carbon makeover that reimagines the Ford GT.
Mansory used to be famous for Ferrari nose jobs, followed by work on the G 63 AMG models and the Lamborghini Urus, which they modified relentlessly since it came out. But compared to those projects, this feels more special.
"Unique" is not supposed to be the correct way to describe it, since the Germans plan to make three such cars. But it's not going to be a common sight, not even in Monaco, and they might not get the orders for a while.
The look they're going with is reminiscent of their "Cabrera" project, derived from the Aventador SVJ. But where Lamborghini did make these square supercar headlights, in the case of the Countach for instance, the Ford GT was never boxy.
With a massive wing, double scoops on the roof, and sharp creases, the Le Mansory isn't for everybody. But we think it shines in this unique shade called Bleurion Race. Those 21-inch forged alloy wheels are also a nice touch.
The extreme bodywork flows like the river around a rock, very organic. But the checkered carbon-fiber weave immediately lets you know this is an ultra-expensive and quite potent machine. Speaking of which, the GT's engine has also been heavily modified, so now it makes 700 horsepower and 620 pound-feet (840 Nm) of torque, which isn't bad at all... for the EcoBoost.
No acceleration times, but Mansory did say its extra power (150 hp) makes the GT 4 whole miles per hour faster (220 versus 216 stock). If you'd like to know more about the reasoning behind the name of the styling, we suggest checking out the video and press release below.
