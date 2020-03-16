Mansory's Ugly $500,000 Lamborghini Urus Rocks Lots of Colors and Carbon

So as it turns out, we haven't done a very good job talking about one of the weirdest-looking exotic tuning projects out there. Say hello to the Lamborghini Urus "Venatus" by a company called Mansory, and the blue one you see in the photo gallery was supposed to come out in Geneva earlier this month.
However, it wouldn't have been a total debut. Because if you ignore a few of the smaller forged carbon elements, the kit is a bit older. Because over the past few months, the company has built at least five of them in different colors.
A few of them are currently sitting in the golden showroom of the luxury dealer Hollmann in Switzerland, rocking some astronomical price tags.
We're probably not going to find every one of them, but the examples of the "Venatus" we found include one painted in red with lots of forged carbon, two of them in white, one in dark grey and a few in black.
On top of that, we've got blue boy over here, rocking neon yellow accents. It's got a new wing too, as well as an equally blue leather interior and more forged carbon than some hypercars.
The performance matches the look, with the 4-liter now rocking 810 hp and 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque after its German tune-up. This reportedly results in a 0 to 100km/h time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 320 km/h (199 mph)
The best way to describe this design is "flamboyant fat shark," because there are more fins than in a Chinese restaurant, built from exotic materials and sitting on top of a chunky Lamborghini.
It's quite easy to bash such an unconventional vehicle, but Mansory needs to at least be recognized for its bold design. However, their kit for the Rolls-Royce Cullinan better fits the job it was intended for: to look good in Monaco or Paris. If you drove this int Casino Square, what would that say about? Probably that you've got too much money.
But considering the guarantees, travel bans, economic slowdown and so on, this is probably the worst time ever to launch anything like this.
A few of them are currently sitting in the golden showroom of the luxury dealer Hollmann in Switzerland, rocking some astronomical price tags.
We're probably not going to find every one of them, but the examples of the "Venatus" we found include one painted in red with lots of forged carbon, two of them in white, one in dark grey and a few in black.
On top of that, we've got blue boy over here, rocking neon yellow accents. It's got a new wing too, as well as an equally blue leather interior and more forged carbon than some hypercars.
The performance matches the look, with the 4-liter now rocking 810 hp and 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque after its German tune-up. This reportedly results in a 0 to 100km/h time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 320 km/h (199 mph)
The best way to describe this design is "flamboyant fat shark," because there are more fins than in a Chinese restaurant, built from exotic materials and sitting on top of a chunky Lamborghini.
It's quite easy to bash such an unconventional vehicle, but Mansory needs to at least be recognized for its bold design. However, their kit for the Rolls-Royce Cullinan better fits the job it was intended for: to look good in Monaco or Paris. If you drove this int Casino Square, what would that say about? Probably that you've got too much money.
But considering the guarantees, travel bans, economic slowdown and so on, this is probably the worst time ever to launch anything like this.