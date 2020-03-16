Just 7 People Will Enjoy This 50 Shades of Grey Mansory Mercedes-AMG Pickup

Ravik S Is the Electric Surfboard That Lets You Ride Without Waves

After the 2020 Geneva Motor Show was canceled on account of the coronavirus pandemic, all the wonderful premieres we should have seen there were scattered all over the Internet, losing in the process a lot of the glamour they would have enjoyed under the heat of the spotlights. 12 photos



Things being as they are, we're only left with the official images and specs released by Mansory. In this case, we're going to take a look at the so-called Star Trooper Pickup edition, a



Based on the Star Trooper shown last year by Mansory together with couturier Philipp Plein, the pickup version is wrapped in a graphics its builder calls 50 Shades of Grey camouflage design. It comes with a number of modified carbon fiber parts spread all over, a full black leather interior, but most importantly an engine tuned to insanity.



The stock twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 fitted under the hood of the car has been gifted with larger turbochargers, new downpipes and a high-performance exhaust system, all contributing to an increase in power from 585 to 850 hp, and from 850 to 1,000 Nm of torque.



As a result, the performance numbers of the pickup conversion have increased. the 0-100 kph (62 mph) acceleration time is now rated at 3.5 seconds, while the top speed is rated at 250 kph (155 mph).



