Not Even Mansory Can Shake Up the Boringly Understated Looks of the Audi RS Q8

While the RS Q8 is Audi’s flagship luxury crossover SUV, there’s no denying that its inconspicuous looks sometimes leave a little something (or more) to be desired. That’s the way the Ingolstadt-based automaker rolls, and those who can’t accept that just need to check up the right aftermarket specialist. Well, depending on expectations, it may or may not be Mansory’s all-new complete conversion project.
The German tuner has a big following among automotive tuning aficionados, otherwise it would go out of business in no time. It’s also quite renowned for its outrageous styling principles – which usually divide the audience down the middle.
Well, it turns out that its recent projects have switched the strategy towards more subtle designs – probably trying to attract an even larger customer base. It could also be that both models we have seen Mansory adopt a more restrained approach for belong to the same automaker, a car group renowned for its classic and sometimes boring way of designing vehicles.
Case in point, the new Audi RS Q8, which is the second project with an Ingolstadt address following the RS6 revealed earlier this year. While it’s not readily apparent because of the black paintjob (with decorative red stripes for a little contrast), many of the body kit’s elements are made from lightweight carbon fiber.
One great example would be the hood, done in visible carbon fiber. Still, even with the hulking black alloys, the Audi RS Q8 somehow retains its sedated, who the … cares, bland styling... At least the interior ups the ante on premium materials, with the Mansory treatment including leather and Alcantara in an exterior-matching black and red combination.
Fortunately, the day is saved by the powertrain enhancements, with the German tuner taking the twin turbo V8 to 780 ps (770 hp / 574 kW) and 1,000 Nm / 738 lb. ft., which is enough to lower the 62 mph (100 kph) sprint time from 3.8 to 3.3 seconds. The company also ditches the electronic speed limiter, so one can travel the Autobahn at up to 320 kph (199 mph).
Well, it turns out that its recent projects have switched the strategy towards more subtle designs – probably trying to attract an even larger customer base. It could also be that both models we have seen Mansory adopt a more restrained approach for belong to the same automaker, a car group renowned for its classic and sometimes boring way of designing vehicles.
Case in point, the new Audi RS Q8, which is the second project with an Ingolstadt address following the RS6 revealed earlier this year. While it’s not readily apparent because of the black paintjob (with decorative red stripes for a little contrast), many of the body kit’s elements are made from lightweight carbon fiber.
One great example would be the hood, done in visible carbon fiber. Still, even with the hulking black alloys, the Audi RS Q8 somehow retains its sedated, who the … cares, bland styling... At least the interior ups the ante on premium materials, with the Mansory treatment including leather and Alcantara in an exterior-matching black and red combination.
Fortunately, the day is saved by the powertrain enhancements, with the German tuner taking the twin turbo V8 to 780 ps (770 hp / 574 kW) and 1,000 Nm / 738 lb. ft., which is enough to lower the 62 mph (100 kph) sprint time from 3.8 to 3.3 seconds. The company also ditches the electronic speed limiter, so one can travel the Autobahn at up to 320 kph (199 mph).