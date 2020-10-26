Manhart Promises Every F350 MINI John Cooper Works GP Will Remain Unique

Just 3,000 units – that is the production quota of the third-generation MINI John Cooper Works GP. It’s the fastest production model in the British company’s history, packing 306 ps (302 hp) and being capable of sprinting to 100 kph (62 mph) in 5.2 seconds. But, for some, even that isn’t enough. No worries because tuners are always ready and willing to fulfill exclusivity dreams.
Take Manhart Performance for example, and its new F350 derivative. The German tuner that was usually specialized in BMW products (and has since tremendously expanded its scope) announced just a few weeks ago the introduction of the Manhart GP3 F350 limited-edition series.
That one was created with support from Beek Auto Racing, a Netherlands-based MINI specialist, and packed exactly 350 ps and 450 Nm (331 pound-feet) of torque. At the time of introduction, Manhart promised it was just the appetizer and now we have the regular F350 as the main course.
Because the power credentials of the B48 four-cylinder engine remain the same with the previous reincarnation, Manhart has decided to warrant the attention of MINI fans with another strategy – the new F350 series will feature just one, unique, color combination for each example it will produce.
This means the showcased British Racing Green and Red Manhart F350 we see here is a one-of-one, as there will be no other unit with the same exterior paint scheme. The rest remains the same, though. That means a spectacular body kit, a color-coordinated brace strut in the back, 19-inch matte black Manhart Concave One alloys, and a foil design courtesy of Dutch specialists JD Customs.
Chassis modifications are not set in stone, though – Manhart treats its customers to a set of lowering springs (20 / 15 mm front and back – 0.78 / 0.59 inches), as shown on the vehicle in the gallery. But, courtesy of AST Suspension, another Dutch specialist, the F350 can also be equipped with no less than three versions of fully adjustable coilovers.
Moving inside, future owners can have the same upgrades as on the GP3 F350 – Alcantara steering wheel and handbrake cover, or dedicated Manhart floor covers, among others. If you’re interested about pricing, the sales brochure for the version is probably just the starting point, because the tuner doesn’t say how much it costs to add the bespoke exterior color combination.
That one was created with support from Beek Auto Racing, a Netherlands-based MINI specialist, and packed exactly 350 ps and 450 Nm (331 pound-feet) of torque. At the time of introduction, Manhart promised it was just the appetizer and now we have the regular F350 as the main course.
Because the power credentials of the B48 four-cylinder engine remain the same with the previous reincarnation, Manhart has decided to warrant the attention of MINI fans with another strategy – the new F350 series will feature just one, unique, color combination for each example it will produce.
This means the showcased British Racing Green and Red Manhart F350 we see here is a one-of-one, as there will be no other unit with the same exterior paint scheme. The rest remains the same, though. That means a spectacular body kit, a color-coordinated brace strut in the back, 19-inch matte black Manhart Concave One alloys, and a foil design courtesy of Dutch specialists JD Customs.
Chassis modifications are not set in stone, though – Manhart treats its customers to a set of lowering springs (20 / 15 mm front and back – 0.78 / 0.59 inches), as shown on the vehicle in the gallery. But, courtesy of AST Suspension, another Dutch specialist, the F350 can also be equipped with no less than three versions of fully adjustable coilovers.
Moving inside, future owners can have the same upgrades as on the GP3 F350 – Alcantara steering wheel and handbrake cover, or dedicated Manhart floor covers, among others. If you’re interested about pricing, the sales brochure for the version is probably just the starting point, because the tuner doesn’t say how much it costs to add the bespoke exterior color combination.