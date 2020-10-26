Manhart Promises Every F350 MINI John Cooper Works GP Will Remain Unique

Just 3,000 units – that is the production quota of the third-generation MINI John Cooper Works GP. It’s the fastest production model in the British company’s history, packing 306 ps (302 hp) and being capable of sprinting to 100 kph (62 mph) in 5.2 seconds. But, for some, even that isn’t enough. No worries because tuners are always ready and willing to fulfill exclusivity dreams.

10 photos