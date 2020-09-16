Porsche Cayenne Gets a Slightly "Restrained" Mansory Treatment

With a name that certainly bodes well for a luxury tuner, Kourosh Mansory set up shop back in 1989 to show the entire world his passion for exotic cars in general, and British luxury models in particular. He quickly made a name for his company with outlandish treatments that were anything but subtle. Of course, producing overwhelming designs can be tiresome, so the outlet sometimes dials down a notch or two.
This seems to be the case with their new customization program for the third generation Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe. It arrives as a ready-to-order new development project for models older than 2017 (for the regular SUV) and from 2019 onwards (in case of its sleeker-looking brother.)
The company is taking a methodical approach to the build, announcing it has focused on four main categories – design, wheels, interior, and performance. Mansory has already had ample experience with the German 4x4 given its previous modification kits for the first and second generation, so reworking the newly introduced Cayenne Coupe also presented no unexpected issues.
Let’s start with the most sensible part of any Mansory build – the styling. Both presentation SUVs feature vividly colored bodies, but the tuner actually modified the less conspicuous black parts. These are all made from lightweight carbon fiber and deliver a clear contrast – while some also serve as aerodynamical enhancements (the spoiler, for example).
The Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe ride on 23-inch rims with 315/25 R23 Continental Sport Contact 6 performance tires. Inside, the aftermarket specialist dials up both the luxury and sporty atmosphere at once (though sometimes the two aren’t exactly compatible) with the “finest leather,” diamond-shaped stitches in body-matching color, Alcantara headliner, and another whirlwind of carbon applications.
Last, but certainly not least, Mansory has upgraded the powertrains of the two high-riding machines. A remapped ECU and a high-performance exhaust system bring out even more ponies from inside the V8 for a grand total of 700 PS (515 kW / 690 hp) and 900 Nm (663.80 lb. ft.).
Thus, the new performance credentials include a zero to 100 kph (62 mph) sprint in 3.2 seconds and a maximum speed of 300 kph (186.41 mph).
The company is taking a methodical approach to the build, announcing it has focused on four main categories – design, wheels, interior, and performance. Mansory has already had ample experience with the German 4x4 given its previous modification kits for the first and second generation, so reworking the newly introduced Cayenne Coupe also presented no unexpected issues.
Let’s start with the most sensible part of any Mansory build – the styling. Both presentation SUVs feature vividly colored bodies, but the tuner actually modified the less conspicuous black parts. These are all made from lightweight carbon fiber and deliver a clear contrast – while some also serve as aerodynamical enhancements (the spoiler, for example).
The Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe ride on 23-inch rims with 315/25 R23 Continental Sport Contact 6 performance tires. Inside, the aftermarket specialist dials up both the luxury and sporty atmosphere at once (though sometimes the two aren’t exactly compatible) with the “finest leather,” diamond-shaped stitches in body-matching color, Alcantara headliner, and another whirlwind of carbon applications.
Last, but certainly not least, Mansory has upgraded the powertrains of the two high-riding machines. A remapped ECU and a high-performance exhaust system bring out even more ponies from inside the V8 for a grand total of 700 PS (515 kW / 690 hp) and 900 Nm (663.80 lb. ft.).
Thus, the new performance credentials include a zero to 100 kph (62 mph) sprint in 3.2 seconds and a maximum speed of 300 kph (186.41 mph).