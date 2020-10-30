Mansory’s Surreal Charm Entrance This Audi RS6 Avant

Let’s set things straight; there’s absolutely no doubt that the Audi RS6 Avant is at the very top of the wagon food chain. Its outstanding behavior on the tarmac, sexy design language and state-of-the-art interior features bring about a complete package that will leave you wanting for nothing. Ever since its mighty return back in 2019, this fearsome machine became one of Audi’s most successful players in the entire RS lineup. Let’s take a minute to analyze some of its main characteristics.
It is put in motion by an ungodly 4.0-liter twin-turbo TFSI V8 mill, assisted by a 48v mild hybrid motor. At 6,000 rpm, this nasty piece of German machinery is fully capable of delivering up to 591 hp. On the other hand, the colossus is good for as much as 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of monstrous twisting force at around 2,050 rpm.
An eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox is tasked with handing this feral power over to a Quattro all-wheel-drive system. As a result, the RS6 Avant is blessed with a generous top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). Additionally, Ingolstadt’s beloved wagon will be more than happy to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in as little as 3.6 seconds.
Given its top-shelf specs, it’s no wonder many a tuner went about developing comprehensive customization kits to have it look the part and boost its power output figures to astronomical proportions. One such exploit hails from the gorgeous little town of Brand, Germany.
To be more specific, this super-Avant is the work of none other than Mansory – one of the automotive industry’s most reputed names. Let’s put it this way; Mansory is to the aftermarket segment what Marilyn Manson was to rock ‘n’ roll durig the late ‘90s - controversial, amply criticized and often ridiculous. Nonetheless, we’ll have to admit these folks unleashed some genuinely staggering four-wheeled beasts on the auto realm over the years.
In terms of performance upgrades, the firm massaged the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 to extract a whopping 720 hp and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Nm) of crushing torque output. This whole ordeal leads to an impressive 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of just 3.2 seconds, which is simply mind-blowing, if you ask me.
To be fair, this bad boy is actually quite subtle – by Mansory’s standards, anyway. All things considered, no car is safe from this tuner’s wicked aftermarket spells!
