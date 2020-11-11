Audi RS 6 GTO Concept Might Be the Best Tribute for Brand's 40 Years of Quattro

Just about every Audi aficionado - and much of the rest of the world - knows very well the exact meaning of “quattro” (four in Italian). It’s because the Ingolstadt-based automaker had no less than four decades to get the moniker into popular automotive culture as its own way of saying “four-wheel drive.” Interestingly, the Audi Neckarsulm trainees are honoring the AWD system with a different branding...
Meet the Audi RS 6 GTO Concept, a car that Audi Deutschland describes as being directly inspired by the Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO racer from 1989. Interestingly, it was created by the trainees at Audi Neckarsulm on the occasion of the “40 years of quattro” celebrations going on during this period mainly in Germany.
Why is that interesting?! Well, simply because the inspirational idea came from a race car that was entered by Audi in the American IMSA GTO racing series... Sure, they’re young and their minds work in mysterious ways, so we’ll leave that line of thought in order to properly wonder at the cool lines of this one-off.
The Audi RS 6 GTO Concept looks exactly like something that should go into (at least) limited-series production just to show that German automakers still remember how to make exciting cars... The styling is radical (Audi, do you remember the meaning of the word?!), the retro flavor is certainly there, and the performance from the stock RS 6 befits the “wild and untamed” tagline.
Sure, just like other apprentice projects we have seen from the Volkswagen Group, we can bet it will forever remain a prototype – the car looks real, even though Audi’s social media shots could mislead us into thinking they used some neat renders.
And both the exterior – we just love those wheels! - and interior look decidedly ready for anything on the track, based on the one shot with the Recaro bucket seats and that full roll cage. Audi, pretty please, just bring on all of those 591 hp out on the track for a neat video and show everyone a good time...
