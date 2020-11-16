Subtly Refreshed, the 2021 Audi SQ2 Arrives With the Same 300 PS for €45,700

The Ingolstadt-based automaker presented the fashionable Q2 as its smallest addition to the crossover / SUV range around four years ago. Two years later, in 2018, they were spicing up the series with the SQ2. Earlier this year we saw the facelifted Q2, so it was just a matter of time before the enhancements reached the sporty derivative as well. Well, without further ado, here’s the 2021 Audi SQ2.

14 photos