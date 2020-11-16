Subtly Refreshed, the 2021 Audi SQ2 Arrives With the Same 300 PS for €45,700

The Ingolstadt-based automaker presented the fashionable Q2 as its smallest addition to the crossover / SUV range around four years ago. Two years later, in 2018, they were spicing up the series with the SQ2. Earlier this year we saw the facelifted Q2, so it was just a matter of time before the enhancements reached the sporty derivative as well. Well, without further ado, here’s the 2021 Audi SQ2.
Audi is renowned for its subtlety when it comes to modifying its cars – sometimes people are left bewildered if a model really changed generations or not, so we can all imagine what happens when a simple facelift is involved. No need to muse about it anymore because we have the perfect example in the 2021 SQ2.
While the automaker thinks the styling changes include lots of “striking design details,” the reality is a bit different. More precisely, the smallest sporty derivative of the SUV range (just 4.21 meters / 13.8 ft. long) is getting new Matrix LED headlights as an option, a slightly reworked Singleframe grille, some almost invisible “narrow slits between the grille and the hood,” along with some selenite silver accents for the air inlets.
The rear features a front-matching pentagonal polygons theme for the revised bumper, and that’s about it for the exterior modifications. Inside, future owners of the SQ2 will see the premium subcompact crossover equipped with more driver assist systems (the semi-autonomous “adaptive cruise assist” among them) and connected services.
On the other hand, the 2021 model year upgrade hasn’t touched the 2.0 TFSI gasoline engine sitting under the hood. It’s the same mill as before, packing 221 kW (300 ps / 296 hp) and 400 Nm (295 lb. ft.) of torque and enabling a sprint to 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.9 seconds on its way to a 250 kph (155 mph) top speed.
Well, at least it’s pretty efficient, at least as far as official ratings are concerned – with an average fuel economy of 7.7 liters per 100 km (30.5 mpg). Audi is just about ready to open the preorder books, with first deliveries scheduled for early next year. At home in Germany, the 2021 SQ2 pricing kicks off at 45,700 euros (which is a tad over $54k at the current exchange rates).
While the automaker thinks the styling changes include lots of “striking design details,” the reality is a bit different. More precisely, the smallest sporty derivative of the SUV range (just 4.21 meters / 13.8 ft. long) is getting new Matrix LED headlights as an option, a slightly reworked Singleframe grille, some almost invisible “narrow slits between the grille and the hood,” along with some selenite silver accents for the air inlets.
The rear features a front-matching pentagonal polygons theme for the revised bumper, and that’s about it for the exterior modifications. Inside, future owners of the SQ2 will see the premium subcompact crossover equipped with more driver assist systems (the semi-autonomous “adaptive cruise assist” among them) and connected services.
On the other hand, the 2021 model year upgrade hasn’t touched the 2.0 TFSI gasoline engine sitting under the hood. It’s the same mill as before, packing 221 kW (300 ps / 296 hp) and 400 Nm (295 lb. ft.) of torque and enabling a sprint to 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.9 seconds on its way to a 250 kph (155 mph) top speed.
Well, at least it’s pretty efficient, at least as far as official ratings are concerned – with an average fuel economy of 7.7 liters per 100 km (30.5 mpg). Audi is just about ready to open the preorder books, with first deliveries scheduled for early next year. At home in Germany, the 2021 SQ2 pricing kicks off at 45,700 euros (which is a tad over $54k at the current exchange rates).