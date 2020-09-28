First of 63 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadsters Is Now Safely Wrapped in PPF

One can imagine that Lamborghini’s creations are among the biggest nightmares for professional detailers. Add one extra layer (pun intended) of difficulty and call for the Sant'Agata Bolognese thoroughbred to be completely wrapped in paint protection film (PPF). And if you want to go for the ultimate crux, then send them a very special limited-edition model.
Such as the first example of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster series, of which exactly 63 examples were created (with an additional 63 in coupe guise). Why is the menacing satin matte black on gold details example such a handful – it's not just because of the Italian’s usual styling of delivering as many edges and corners as possible.
It is also because the glossy and satin areas need to be treated differently, with two types of paint protection film – and not to mention that exposed carbon fiber elements also stand for their own challenge.
We have seen quite a few examples of the level of craftsmanship exhibited by the British folks from Topaz Detailing, and we can bet that when money is no hindrance, they are always ready to answer any challenge. As such, we did not cringe at all when host Nabil Naamo explained (twice) that such a project is always considered “a bit of a nightmare.”
While he certainly understated the challenge, during the actual detailing and paint protection film wrap process there’s nothing to show it was that hard. Actually, by our account it was highly entertaining to see the black beast sitting idle as it gets caressed with all the softest tools in the business to ensure the bespoke PPF (the company tailors them to every project) will become virtually invisible at the end.
With the “most exclusive open Aventador” in the world in the lot, the experts from Topaz certainly wasted no expense into making sure the Italian V12-powered machine gets out unscratched from routine encounters with those pesky stones and all the other stuff us car aficionados hate with passion.
Because the 770-hp supercar is capable of reaching 60 mph (96 kph) in less than three seconds and will not tire until it reaches more than 350 kph (218 mph) it is always adamant about making sure everything is well protected. As such, not only the body is protected by PPF, but even the headlights and taillights. Also, there are some interior details that get the same treatment – such as the door cards or the door entry passage.
