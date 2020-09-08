First Two Bugatti Divo Ensure Their Collectible Status With Bespoke PPF

Watching the world’s first-ever customer-delivered Bugatti Divo enjoy a thorough detailing and a soothing paint protection film (PPF) installation process might be akin to enjoying classical music right next to the musician that composed it. You can ensure your relaxation for the rest of the week with your headphones on (if at work) while marveling at the craftsmanship exhibited by the British specialists from Topaz Detailing as they work hard to protect the spectacular French hypercar.

36 photos