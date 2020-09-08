First Two Bugatti Divo Ensure Their Collectible Status With Bespoke PPF

Watching the world’s first-ever customer-delivered Bugatti Divo enjoy a thorough detailing and a soothing paint protection film (PPF) installation process might be akin to enjoying classical music right next to the musician that composed it. You can ensure your relaxation for the rest of the week with your headphones on (if at work) while marveling at the craftsmanship exhibited by the British specialists from Topaz Detailing as they work hard to protect the spectacular French hypercar.
Having a 1,479 hp (1,500 ps) monster in your garage is nothing if you can’t keep it out of harm's way. In the automotive world it doesn’t happen like in Hollywood where a certain yellow Chevrolet Camaro battles extraterrestrial robots and the Earth’s armed forces during the day to come out pristine for a club rendezvous at night (we're looking at you, Michael Bay of Transformers infamy).
In real life, if you have such a gem, you’re willing to go to great lengths to make sure the first stone chip doesn’t ruin your €5-million acquisition. If you live in the UK, there’s a quick fix to your worries – just give the guys that took care of the McLaren Speedtail or turned the Brabus 800 Widestar G63 into a golden wonder a quick call. They’ll know what to do next.
For starters, they are going to lovingly detail the pristine Bugatti Divo chassis number one. The full decontamination and detailing process is just the preparation for applying the company’s custom PPF (paint protection film). But then you wonder if the diamond-cut like styling of the Divo is going to be a challenge for the expert craftsmen.
Again, no worries, because the outlet is specialized in tailored solutions – and their good name has been traveling far enough that Topaz just finished with the first Divo and already chassis number two (briefly seen at the 9:50 mark in the video embedded below) is waiting in line.
So, everything starts with pre-cut sections of the company’s bespoke PPF that are back-rolled into place – the detailers always start the application process from the edges of the film to make sure each and every edge or corner is lined up with millimetric precision.
Not sure if they do all that while listening to relaxing music, but for us watching them cover every body panel with such loving care made us appreciate more than ever the level of commitment and patience needed for such high-end, completely manual, jobs.
Every vulnerable area – such as the front grille – get extra layers of protection, while nothing is left forgotten, including the engine bay. Large sections get an equally big stretch of PPF to make sure there’s seamless transition and at the end everything is heat locked into place.... with the good old hair dryer.
In real life, if you have such a gem, you’re willing to go to great lengths to make sure the first stone chip doesn’t ruin your €5-million acquisition. If you live in the UK, there’s a quick fix to your worries – just give the guys that took care of the McLaren Speedtail or turned the Brabus 800 Widestar G63 into a golden wonder a quick call. They’ll know what to do next.
For starters, they are going to lovingly detail the pristine Bugatti Divo chassis number one. The full decontamination and detailing process is just the preparation for applying the company’s custom PPF (paint protection film). But then you wonder if the diamond-cut like styling of the Divo is going to be a challenge for the expert craftsmen.
Again, no worries, because the outlet is specialized in tailored solutions – and their good name has been traveling far enough that Topaz just finished with the first Divo and already chassis number two (briefly seen at the 9:50 mark in the video embedded below) is waiting in line.
So, everything starts with pre-cut sections of the company’s bespoke PPF that are back-rolled into place – the detailers always start the application process from the edges of the film to make sure each and every edge or corner is lined up with millimetric precision.
Not sure if they do all that while listening to relaxing music, but for us watching them cover every body panel with such loving care made us appreciate more than ever the level of commitment and patience needed for such high-end, completely manual, jobs.
Every vulnerable area – such as the front grille – get extra layers of protection, while nothing is left forgotten, including the engine bay. Large sections get an equally big stretch of PPF to make sure there’s seamless transition and at the end everything is heat locked into place.... with the good old hair dryer.