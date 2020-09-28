James May Selling His Ferrari 308 Is Emblematic for the Current State of Things

Like any proper car enthusiast with a bit of cash, James May has a pretty well-stocked garage. Well, it looks like his man cave is about to lose what some people might consider its crown jewel: the Ferrari 308 GTB.
No matter the garage we're talking about or the Ferrari model, a car originating in Maranello is always going to be a prime candidate for that tile. Except the 308 GTB is not the only Ferrari there as the former Top Gear presenter (or maybe it's time we start referring to him as "the current Grand Tour" presenter) also owns a 458 Speciale.
There's almost a forty-year gap between the two models, and even though there's no question over which provides a more enjoyable driving experience, a lot of people tend to have a nostalgic approach to these things and consider the older car as the more valuable one.
Leave it to James May, a man currently trying to sell his 1977 Ferrari 308 GTB, to explain why that car is definitely not worth it. Sitting in his garage with a Porta-potty behind him, James essentially does the opposite of what people usually do when they want to get rid of their cars, but he does it in his typically witty way, so you'll still end up wanting the thing.
He starts by acknowledging the wonderful design of the 308, something we can all agree on. Then, he goes on to talk about how the actual driving experience isn't all that great, and how driving the car is more of a service to society than something the owner can enjoy. In James' words, it's like hanging a famous painting on the outside of your house so everyone can enjoy it. Everyone but yourself.
If you think that's a very good way of getting the message across, wait until you hear his music analogy. Talking about how people think he must like old cars even though he doesn't, James finds the most exquisite way of explaining why that is.
"The past is gone. [...] It's not as if a bit of the past is hanging around in old artifacts. They only exist in the present as well," he says. He goes on to point out how enjoying anything old can't be done in the same way you could back then because the world has moved on and we've experienced so many things in the meantime.
To get his point across, he talks about attempting to recreate an authentic performance of XVII century music. You can get everything right down to the location, instruments, and atmosphere, but your audience is still going to be XXI century folks who had the chance to listened to hip hop or The Sex Pistols, so they'll experience it completely differently.
He then argues that while we can reinterpret classical music, we can't do the same with an old car. Uhm, this is where we have to disagree with James - it's called restomodding and the current is gathering more and more speed, particularly now when fitting electric powertrains can have such a great impact with relatively less work involved.
If you'd like to know more about James May's reasons to sell his classic Ferrari - or just want to hear his soothing voice and British accent - click the play button below. If you're interested in buying the car, you can head over to the dealership site by clicking here. However, you'll have to make an inquiry to find out the price.
