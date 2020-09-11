Lamborghini Made More Than 1,000 Aventadors Each Year Since 2011

Backtracking down the virtual genealogical tree we find the Aventador firmly rooted in the DNA of the first Lamborghini, the Miura. That model was produced in less than 1,000 examples. Next up was the Countach with less than 2,000, the legendary Diablo with fewer than 3,000 units, and the Murcielago that was just one vehicle away from a round 4,100 count.
Notice how the Aventador had exactly four predecessors, and if we do a little math we find that Lamborghini’s mid-engine supercar should have been made in the 5,000-vehicle mark. But things are different now, and the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based Italian exotic automaker decided to break the mold. Or at least double it.
The company proudly announced this week that since the Aventador series first came to life, back in 2011, it managed to build more than 1,000 examples each year (on average), and this September nailed the record-figure of 10,000 units.
See, the V12 machine easily doubled on the 5,000 quota one could have extrapolated from the historic records of Aventador’s predecessors – and the supercar might even triple the figure if given enough time. And so far there are no signs of slowing down given the ample upgrades that have been performed in the meantime.
For example, the Aventador debuted as an LP 700-4 coupe back in 2011 and chassis number 10,000 only shared the name, instead being an SVJ (Superveloce Jota) Roadster evolution. And in between them were quite a few iterations, the most important of which, according to the company, being the convertible that arrived in 2012, the Aventador J “open” supercar, the 2016 Aventador Miura Homage limited series, as well as the 2016 Aventador S facelift.
Meanwhile, the anniversary example will leave Italy because it has been produced for the distant Thai market. There, a very happy customer will have a collectible Aventador dressed up in a grayish Grigio Acheso exterior shade with a Rosso Mimir (red) livery and a Rosso Alala over black Ad Personam-designed interior.
The company proudly announced this week that since the Aventador series first came to life, back in 2011, it managed to build more than 1,000 examples each year (on average), and this September nailed the record-figure of 10,000 units.
See, the V12 machine easily doubled on the 5,000 quota one could have extrapolated from the historic records of Aventador’s predecessors – and the supercar might even triple the figure if given enough time. And so far there are no signs of slowing down given the ample upgrades that have been performed in the meantime.
For example, the Aventador debuted as an LP 700-4 coupe back in 2011 and chassis number 10,000 only shared the name, instead being an SVJ (Superveloce Jota) Roadster evolution. And in between them were quite a few iterations, the most important of which, according to the company, being the convertible that arrived in 2012, the Aventador J “open” supercar, the 2016 Aventador Miura Homage limited series, as well as the 2016 Aventador S facelift.
Meanwhile, the anniversary example will leave Italy because it has been produced for the distant Thai market. There, a very happy customer will have a collectible Aventador dressed up in a grayish Grigio Acheso exterior shade with a Rosso Mimir (red) livery and a Rosso Alala over black Ad Personam-designed interior.