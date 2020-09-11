Lamborghini Made More Than 1,000 Aventadors Each Year Since 2011

Backtracking down the virtual genealogical tree we find the Aventador firmly rooted in the DNA of the first Lamborghini, the Miura. That model was produced in less than 1,000 examples. Next up was the Countach with less than 2,000, the legendary Diablo with fewer than 3,000 units, and the Murcielago that was just one vehicle away from a round 4,100 count.

