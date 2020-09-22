Even Danish Supercar Makers Trust the British With Paint-Protecting Their Assets

Probably because Zenvo itself comes from a place of many islands, the Danish supercar maker decided it can only trust the British specialists at Topaz Detailing with the important job of paint protecting one of their most prized assets, the TSR-S hypercar. The Brits should be quite fit for the task, given their extensive background with exclusive cars and their in-house created, tailored, paint protection film (PPF).
We have recently seen quite a few exotic models enjoy the equivalent of an automotive spa treatment at the hands of the British specialist. Among them, the world’s first customer Bugatti Divo, or even a Mercedes-AMG G63 turned Brabus 800 Widestar that decided to go for the bling option. We've even seen Jamiroquai's Jay Kay going for a vintage transformation on his Porsche 911 GT3.
Still, this Zenvo TSR-S might count on being one of the most elusive cars (other than one-offs, of course) the detailing specialist has ever worked on. And it has been sent directly by the manufacturer, so the stakes were even higher than before – as Topaz Detailing’s Nabil Naamo is eyeing a wider collaboration with the company.
Interestingly enough, the man that sees so many pristine exotics – and has a trained eye to spot imperfections – took ample time (both in the beginning and towards the end of the video embedded below) to praise the craftmanship of the Danish supercar maker.
His compliments were specifically aimed at the carbon fiber bits and pieces – and the 1,200 ps (1,177 hp) hypercar has plenty of them. And not just for the exterior detailing, because the interior is also choke-full of the lightweight stuff.
It turns out that Naamo’s detailing specialists had to work harder than ever before for this monster project – as Topaz was tasked to use the PPF for every single bit of carbon fiber trim on the car (in addition to the regular body panels), including those found in the cockpit.
The result is, as always, a comfort to witness in the making and quite spectacular when it’s done. Especially because the company’s paint protection film is virtually invisible to the naked eye. And as our host emphasizes, it is present everywhere – even on the fragmented carbon fiber wheels!
