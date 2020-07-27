Bentley Bentayga Speed Enjoys Itself in Detailing and Paint Protection Process

When you own the world’s fastest production SUV and could potentially reach 190 mph (306 kph) one element of the car is always in grave danger. Just imagine what happens to the front paint if the hulking British vehicle meets even the tiniest of pebbles at that speed. Naturally, we find it soothing when at least one owner takes utmost care of the vehicle that pays homage to the company’s production SUV Pikes Peak International Hill Climb record.
Topaz Detailing is the company that was tasked with the aesthetic upkeep of this Bentley Bentayga Speed example, the outlet having specialized branches in London, Bristol and even Switzerland. The video comes from the Bristol unit where everything looks ready for serious surgical procedures.
Initially the car goes through a wash-bay decontamination procedure, which is not necessarily vastly different from a regular self-wash routine – except here it involves a healthy dose of shampooing and some 20 more steps! Of course, it helps when you don’t have to run around the car high-pressure-washing everything as fast as you can before the timer countdown reaches zero faster than you can count 60 seconds.
The detailing experts thoroughly clean everything – from the wheels to the engine bay and even the panel gaps. Of course, nothing is done fast – instead it is all slow-motion and epic music through and through. After these steps are completed, including a loving patting massage with soft rugs, it is time for the two-stage paint correction.
Next up is the actual paint protection – it involves covering everything with the protective film while we ogle in the background at what seems to be a nice couple made of a modern McLaren and a timeless Porsche. The entire procedure seems time-consuming and clearly requires a steady hand and lots of patience on the expert’s behalf. Something we imagine the owners of such a model usually lack.
Otherwise, why would they buy a 635 PS (626 bhp) 6.0-litre W12 twin-turbocharged Bentayga Speed capable of effortlessly reaching 190 mph (306 kph) and the first 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.9 seconds?
After all, the regular Bentayga was already quite fast for an SUV in reaching the latter in 4,1 seconds and then relentlessly pushing until the 187 mph (301 kph) threshold. Only somebody who is utterly impatient could really care about such minute differences, right?
Initially the car goes through a wash-bay decontamination procedure, which is not necessarily vastly different from a regular self-wash routine – except here it involves a healthy dose of shampooing and some 20 more steps! Of course, it helps when you don’t have to run around the car high-pressure-washing everything as fast as you can before the timer countdown reaches zero faster than you can count 60 seconds.
The detailing experts thoroughly clean everything – from the wheels to the engine bay and even the panel gaps. Of course, nothing is done fast – instead it is all slow-motion and epic music through and through. After these steps are completed, including a loving patting massage with soft rugs, it is time for the two-stage paint correction.
Next up is the actual paint protection – it involves covering everything with the protective film while we ogle in the background at what seems to be a nice couple made of a modern McLaren and a timeless Porsche. The entire procedure seems time-consuming and clearly requires a steady hand and lots of patience on the expert’s behalf. Something we imagine the owners of such a model usually lack.
Otherwise, why would they buy a 635 PS (626 bhp) 6.0-litre W12 twin-turbocharged Bentayga Speed capable of effortlessly reaching 190 mph (306 kph) and the first 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.9 seconds?
After all, the regular Bentayga was already quite fast for an SUV in reaching the latter in 4,1 seconds and then relentlessly pushing until the 187 mph (301 kph) threshold. Only somebody who is utterly impatient could really care about such minute differences, right?