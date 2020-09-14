Jamiroquai's Jay Kay Goes Vintage TopazSkin Transformation on Porsche GT3

High performance goes hand in hand with one specific German sports car manufacturer, especially when said company decides to emulate motorsport activities out on the open street. There are so many stories about the famous Porsche 911 GT3 that one might never hope to hear them all. And here's another, to make matters even more complicated
We are growing familiar with a certain British detailing specialist – and we suspect this has to do with so many famous models reaching the ateliers from London and Bristol (sometimes even the one in Switzerland). Most recently we shared with you the process of making sure the first production Bugatti Divo remains unharmed with help from the company’s custom PPF (paint protection film).
But on this occasion, we are dealing with a deeper transformation for a famous public figure. Topaz Detailing got another car from the personal garage of Jamiroquai’s Jay Kay, a 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3, which arrived at the shop for a TopazSkin metamorphosis. In case you are wondering what that means, check out the previous supercar they fiddled with for the singer-songwriter.
As always, everything starts with a little presentation from one of the company’s co-founders and owners, who doesn’t give away the full changelog (which is cool of him), and only confides the fact that Jay Kay asked for a different body color splashed with a new (historically important) livery on top.
Then it’s off to the detailing process, followed by the strip and preparation for the spray booth. The peelable base coat always comes first to make sure the TopazSkin can be removed at a later date without fear of damaging the OEM paint.
For this unique build the desired base color was a lighter Helb Silber – and the aftermarket specialist can easily accommodate any customer desires because their custom painting process involves as many layers of real paint as needed. The flattening, sanding, and polish process ensures the new paint looks virtually indistinguishable for the naked eye to a factory job.
All surfaces are treated with equal love and care, especially since the new base paint is just the canvas for the desired livery – which includes vintage racing touches such as yellowish headlights, Florio Orange areas, as well as Blue Martini accents at the front, back, and on the Porsche lettering spoiler decal.
Not sure if you guessed, but the source of inspiration is the renown RSR model with Martini livery – and while the customization for Jamiroquai’s car is more restrained than the former, it’s also not quite done. This is because Jay Kay is getting the car back to see the changes in person and is probably going to want more of Topaz’ in-house created decals.
