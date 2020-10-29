Audi A6 Sport 45 TFSI Arrives as Belated 2021MY Entry Level Option, Adds 13HP

Even the well-organized German automakers can sometimes be excused for being forgetful, if a new model that arrives a bit late is worth the customers' attention. Most likely, the new A6 Sport 45 TFSI will fall in this category, with added power over its predecessor, a few thoughtful design changes, and a starting MSRP of $55,400.
Audi has revealed the pricing information for the 2021 model year update of the A6 series since May, when the midsize model joined the ranks alongside other updated or carry-on lines, such as the A4 / A5, A7, A8, as well as a bunch of Qs (Q3, Q7, Q8).
As such, we can tell you the new A6 Sport 45 TFSI is not exactly the base option – that would be the A6 45 TFSI quattro Premium, kicking off at $54,900. But this late, mid-model year addition to the model range does fall into the entry-level category nonetheless. It’s, actually, the second-cheapest option for the U.S.-spec A6 – and it’s arriving with a few trump cards of its own.
This new version of the 2.0-liter four-cylinder has 261 horsepower and 273 lb. ft. of torque (370 Nm), which is 13 hp more than its predecessor, but more importantly it keeps all the right powertrain choices, such as the S-tronic automatic, or the quattro all-wheel drive system with its “ultra-technology that balances performance and efficiency.”
It also adds the company’s progressive steering with a sportier ratio, a standard Black optic exterior package (grille, air intakes, mirrors, high-gloss window trim), and a Fine Grain Ash natural wood along with a black headliner for the interior. On top of that, Audi offers the option to add the Sport package, which includes 20-inch 5-V-spoke-design alloy wheels and a Sport suspension.
Meanwhile, the standard equipment and driver assistance suite remains just as rich as before. The A6 Sport features LED headlights, three-zone automatic climate control, or the MMI infotainment system (includes Navigation and Audi smartphone interface) with dual touchscreens, among others.
