2021 Kia Stonic Chases Crossover Fans, Gives Them New GT-Line Reward

Hyundai has been hard at work showing N Line derivatives of some of its most popular models, so Kia would have looked bad without its own styling upgrades. Thus, while the sister company was busy teasing us to the latest introduction of the fully-fledged N division, the Stonic subcompact sport utility vehicle was getting its own visual flourishes.
Granted, these aren’t nearly as spectacular as the ones we glimpsed from the i20 N teaser, but Kia is not only revealing the trendy GT-Line derivative and calling it a day. Instead, the company has prepared other sensible upgrades as well – the arrival of 48-volt mild hybrid technology for the first time on the series, new trims, and efficient powertrains, among others.
While we do not have the details for the entire Old Continent, we do know the South Korean automaker is already providing the pricing and specifications pertaining to the United Kingdom market.
There, the upgraded Stonic arrives for the 2021 model year with the new Smartstream 1.0-litre T-GDi range of engines (99 and 118 hp, the latter with 48V MHEV) mated to the company’s proprietary intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) or the seven-speed double-clutch transmission (7DCT).
More so, the cockpit gets an update to Kia’s latest Phase II UVO Connect infotainment system, sporting a larger eight-inch touchscreen and a standard navigation system on the newly introduced grades GT-Line, Connect, and GT-Line S.
The new base model has a “2” designation and is the only one using the 99 hp engine option. Pricing kicks off at £18,195 ($23,398 at the current exchange rates), and the flagship GT-Line S (118 hp, 7DCT, 0-60 mph in 10.4 seconds) goes as high as £23,245 ($29,905).
Specifically, the GT-Line and GT-Line S models have their own sporty take (but no performance upgrades) with unique grille, front skid plate, LED headlights / foglamps / daytime running lights, modified bumpers, and black (GT-Line) or body-colored (S) rear spoiler.
New 17-inch alloys are also part of the package, while GT-Line motifs are present on the body and inside. Speaking of the cockpit, these versions get a sportier leather-clad steering wheel, along with stitched black cloth and faux leather seats.
