The 2021 RS e-tron GT Isn't Official Yet, But Here Are the First Reviews

We already knew the Audi e-tron GT was modeled by the Porsche Taycan thanks to the connections between the two companies. So, it was just a matter of time before the Ingolstadt-based automaker revealed its Audi Sport GmbH RS alternative to the all-mighty Taycan Turbo S. Shown here in prototype form, the RS e-tron GT is being showcased as the first electric vehicle from the high-performance division... complete with early reviews!
Today, automakers need to be creative to stand out in a crowd – especially when a teasing campaign is involved. But, sometimes, a good old-fashioned review works best.
This is exactly what happened here with Audi Sport’s first-ever RS model with fully electric propulsion. Audi teased not long ago the standard e-tron GT – a model that’s going to be assembled at home in Ingolstadt by the same specialized team that currently handles the R8 supercar.
Now it’s time for the camouflaged reveal of the RS e-tron GT. And Audi is not giving up many details on its own, choosing to let the experts do the talking instead. Both the official and unofficial types.
On its part, Audi has enlisted Formula E Champion and Audi driver Lucas di Grassi for an extensive Q&A session with three of the car’s developers – you can check it out in its entirety in the press release section down below.
If you’re not exactly into PR talk, Audi again came up with a solution – lending the prototype to independent representatives of the social media realm. Among them, Mat Watson (the host of the carwow YouTube channel), or Misha Charoudin – that Russian socialite of ample Nürburgring fame.
Be sure to check them all out (embedded below) and prepare to spend more than half an hour in the company of the RS e-tron GT – the reviewers do the full lot, from the customary 0-60 mph (96 kph) or quarter mile tests to launch control sprints, and even a 0-155-0 mph (0-250-0 kph) with no hands...
