Audi TT RS “40 Years of Quattro” Has Collector Vibe for RS 3 Plus RS 5 Money

The Ingolstadt-based automaker has been quite generous in terms of spicing up the sports car offer as of late. Its latest is now bringing on stage a new limited-edition series of just 40 examples of the Audi TT RS, called “40 years of quattro.”
Audi has been very busy at the top of the sports car model range, and fans most likely appreciate that. Heck, even we appreciate the autumn influx of new TT and R8 versions. We have seen the R8 RWD land in the United States with base-model pricing, while at home in Europe it can be snatched in R8 green hell form.
Meanwhile, the automaker’s other sports coupe and roadster, the TT got out of the shadows with a very nice (and affordable in its own terms) S Line Competition Plus guise. Now here is another novelty for the series, this time placed at the very top – the limited-edition special anniversary model TT RS 40 years of quattro.
It has been created specifically for the German home market to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the company’s proprietary quattro all-wheel drive and costs no less than 114,040 euros when it goes on sale this very month.
That’s around $133,541 at the current exchange rate, and if it were available in the U.S. it could have been more than a 2020 RS 3 Sedan... and a 2019 RS 5 Coupe or Sportback ($56,200 and $74,200, respectively) combined!
For the price, the German fans of Audi quattro will be getting a vintage-looking TT RS with an exclusive styling for the exterior and interior. It bundles an Alpine white body shade, an aero kit, and a special livery that’s a direct homage to Walter Röhrl’s Audi Sport quattro S1 that won the 1987 Pikes Peak.
Inside, the customers can opt for both a premium vintage atmosphere and some enhancements – king among them being the rear bench delete option, which is replaced by a carbon fiber strut cross brace that will drop the weight by 16 kg (35.3 lbs.).
Under the hood sits the standard, unmodified, TT RS 2.5 TFSI engine that’s good for 400 ps (394 hp) and 480 Nm (354.0 lb. ft.), bringing just about the same performance levels as a stock model. There is one tiny modification, though: Audi increased the maximum speed to 280 kph (174 mph).
Meanwhile, the automaker’s other sports coupe and roadster, the TT got out of the shadows with a very nice (and affordable in its own terms) S Line Competition Plus guise. Now here is another novelty for the series, this time placed at the very top – the limited-edition special anniversary model TT RS 40 years of quattro.
It has been created specifically for the German home market to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the company’s proprietary quattro all-wheel drive and costs no less than 114,040 euros when it goes on sale this very month.
That’s around $133,541 at the current exchange rate, and if it were available in the U.S. it could have been more than a 2020 RS 3 Sedan... and a 2019 RS 5 Coupe or Sportback ($56,200 and $74,200, respectively) combined!
For the price, the German fans of Audi quattro will be getting a vintage-looking TT RS with an exclusive styling for the exterior and interior. It bundles an Alpine white body shade, an aero kit, and a special livery that’s a direct homage to Walter Röhrl’s Audi Sport quattro S1 that won the 1987 Pikes Peak.
Inside, the customers can opt for both a premium vintage atmosphere and some enhancements – king among them being the rear bench delete option, which is replaced by a carbon fiber strut cross brace that will drop the weight by 16 kg (35.3 lbs.).
Under the hood sits the standard, unmodified, TT RS 2.5 TFSI engine that’s good for 400 ps (394 hp) and 480 Nm (354.0 lb. ft.), bringing just about the same performance levels as a stock model. There is one tiny modification, though: Audi increased the maximum speed to 280 kph (174 mph).