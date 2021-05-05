When Superfast Isn't Fast Enough: Ferrari Unveils 812 Competizione

Remember all that talk about Ferrari working on a "Versione Speciale" variant of the 812? Well, it's here and it's actually called the Competizione. Joined by a targa-top Aperta version, the 812 Competizione is an angrier, more powerful Superfast and it may very well be Ferrari's final front-engined V12 supercar.
An 812 to end all 812s, the Competizione packs a familiar, naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V12 engine under the hood. Part of the F140 V12 family that Ferrari debuted back in 2002, it generates a bit more oomph than in the standard 812 Superfast.
Thanks to a big list of upgraded and redesigned parts, including new cylinder heads and cams derived from Formula One engines, the beefed-up V12 cranks out 830 PS (818 horsepower). That's 30 PS (30 horsepower) more than the 812 Superfast and 20 PS (20 horses) more than the 812-based Monza SP series.
It's actually the most powerful iteration of the F140 yet, at least when talking about road-legal Ferraris. That's because the FXX-K features a race-spec V12 good for 860 PS (848 horsepower). Anyway, this engine delivers an extra 170 PS (168 horses) over the Enzo, the first Ferrari fitted with the F140, which isn't bad for almost 20 years of development.
The Competizione's V12 also revs higher now. Capable of hitting 9,500 rpm, it's the highest revving F140 to date. To handle the extra 500 rpm, the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox has been recalibrated and it now shifts 5% quicker. Of course, the cooling system has also been improved to cope with the additional heat generated by more powerful engine.
Performance-wise, the 812 Competizione isn't faster than the Superfast. It also needs 2.85 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) and its top speed is estimated at more than 211 mph (340 kph). On the other hand, it's almost two seconds quicker on Ferrari's Fiorano test track.
As far as design goes, the Competizione looks notably more aggressive, mainly due to the aero changes that Ferrari operated up front. While the vents flanking the headlamps are gone, we can see much bigger intakes flanking the mesh grille. There are winglets on each side of the front fender and a race-spec splitter in the center.
Around back, the revised diffuser now extends the full width of the car, while the spoiler is notably bigger. The fascia is flanked by larger intakes, while the twin-exhaust layout has been dropped in favor of rectangular pipes mounted at the corners. Ferrari says the new rear end references the iconic 330 P3/P4. I don't see it, but it looks cool anyway.
Like a proper track-spec car, the Competizione flexes a louvered rear window that also acts as a vortex generator. Because the Aperta model doesn't have a big rear screen, Ferrari mounted a bridge between the flying buttresses to channel the air toward the rear spoiler.
There aren't any important changes inside the cabin to talk about save for lighter door panels and a revised center console.
No word on pricing or how many Competizione models will be built, but chances are this is the last hurrah for the front-engined V12 grand tourer with a Ferrari badge.
