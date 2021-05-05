When Superfast Isn't Fast Enough: Ferrari Unveils 812 Competizione

More on this:

1 Possible Ferrari F125 TDE One-Off Leaks Online and It Looks Outrageously Good

2 Jay Leno Drives the 2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale, Is Blown Away by the Performance

3 Tiff Needell Reviews the Ferrari 812 GTS, Loves the V12 Soundtrack

4 Watch Ferrari 812 Superfast Prototype Nearly Crash Trying to Run From the Camera

5 Several Formula 1 Teams Set to Take Part in 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed